Include Charlie Brooker Q&A and Attenborough cinematographer masterclass
Council meeting sees protest from Save Walpole Park campaigners
Ealing Squash Club development would include 240 co-living apartments
Will be able to impound any dangerously or obstructively parked
Dispute over safety, workload and management concerns
Campaigners say their complaints have led to extra scrutiny
London residents from four to eighteen can submit suggestions
Cavapoo brings comfort to patients on busy wards
University of West London team launches community growing project
Heavenly on New Broadway will offer brunch
Councillors call for stronger neighbourhood policing
Matter will not be heard by council until after the end of consultation
Over 150 guests from global humanitarian community come to Gunnersbury Park
Over £2million in compensation paid out over last three years
Looseheadz recognises his leadership and support for mental-health awareness
Borough responding to a double-digit increase in reports
Project run by environmental groups with Ealing Council gets funding
Branch inside TG Jones victim of retailer's continued restructuring
Opinions sought on future of Viking and Downe Manor primaries
Police seek to identify another woman who got off at Southall station
Work stopped on six schemes after builders went bust
Divides provision into three geographic zones with only one in the borough
Man had been targeting service station in Perivale
E-bike rider died in North Kensington
Dawood Safi stabbed Greener Ealing worker while he was walking his dog
Man arrested on suspicion of stealing car and dangerous driving
Wins BAME Nurse of the Year for pioneering work on pressure ulcer detection
25 stalls will open to mark the occasion this Saturday
Disproportionate force allegedly used which hospitalised suspect
Claims there are no legal grounds for it to be excluded from operating
Will be tasked with tackling illegal sewage misconnections
Officers say no valid grounds for objection emerged during consultation
Original decision to block opening near Hanwell Clock Tower upheld
Ahmed Timir to remain in jail until trial next year
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A popular open day reveals an affordable way for over-60s to enjoy home ownership and independence in the heart of Ealing
Over 300 entries of 'significantly higher quality'
Ed Byrne and Marcus Brigstocke and Spiderman's dad among the acts performing
A staging of the Victorian thriller by The Arts Centre Hounslow
Mariska Beekenkamp-Wladimiroff to explain what his paintings were for
Faith Healer is consider one of the most significant plays of the last century
Part of new health initiative for non-professional footballers
Exhibitions include work from Paula Rego, Sean Scully and South Asian diaspora
Hospice supporters included one runner aged eighty
Questors to tell story of Brentford women's struggle in the seventies
Peter Blake: In the Studio to be held at Pitzhanger Manor
Will headline Rock N Roll Circus making its London debut next summer
Part of route of Rob Shotton of LooseHeadz's 260km fundraising ride
Early bird tickets on sale now for this popular November event
An exhibition of 29 works from Clare Woods to run until November
Residents' group joins LAGER Can to clear over 60 sacks of rubbish
Large household items can be disposed of for free across the borough
Participating runners raise a six-figure sum for charity
Sarah Asante and George Amponsah announced as judges
Local tube and train services hit by engineering works and strikes
Traffic likely delays as a result of lane and road closures
Show packed with hits from the golden age of Doo Wop and early rock ’n’ roll
Specialist dementia team from Home Instead are holding two free advice sessions
The International School of London now offering the IB Career-related Programme (CP) in Enterprise & Entrepreneurship
The Crossing opening in October on The Green
Venue aims to give small producers access to the UK market
Grassroots venue has already encouraged new bands to form
Departures raise fears for future of Ealing's 'upmarket boulevard'
Study shows rents around West Ealing declined since opening
Rated as best sales branch for W5 for third year in a row
Concerns expressed that pandemic has permanently changed local needs
St. Benedict's student wins Gold Award while battling cancer
Peter Dudley fundraising for charity after death of one of his twins
Part of network run in churches to help families cope with rising prices
She had been a leading light many successful campaigns in the area
BBC reporter joins enforcement team to see how they are tackling the problem
Ealing Hospital volunteer joined by staff for her birthday
Ealing based sweet business donating sales proceeds to children's charity
Anniversary of deadly attack that killed 23 approaching
Majority of families staying despite Brexit and Covid
Session organised by Teach Plus as a thank you to local educators