News

Four Days of Cinema from the Ealing Film Festival
Four Days of Cinema from the Ealing Film Festival

Include Charlie Brooker Q&A and Attenborough cinematographer masterclass

Councillors Reject Motion to Ditch Troubadour Theatre Plans
Councillors Reject Motion to Ditch Troubadour Theatre Plans

Council meeting sees protest from Save Walpole Park campaigners

16-storey Tower Overlooking Haven Green Proposed
16-storey Tower Overlooking Haven Green Proposed

Ealing Squash Club development would include 240 co-living apartments

Ealing Council Approves New e-bike Seizure Powers
Ealing Council Approves New e-bike Seizure Powers

Will be able to impound any dangerously or obstructively parked

Villiers High School Staff to Begin Strike Action
Villiers High School Staff to Begin Strike Action

Dispute over safety, workload and management concerns

Charity Commission Takes Closer Look at Victoria Hall Trust
Charity Commission Takes Closer Look at Victoria Hall Trust

Campaigners say their complaints have led to extra scrutiny

Children Invited to Name Paradise Fields Baby Beavers
Children Invited to Name Paradise Fields Baby Beavers

London residents from four to eighteen can submit suggestions

Dr Tiny Tilly Joins Ealing Hospital
Dr Tiny Tilly Joins Ealing Hospital's Pets as Therapy Team

Cavapoo brings comfort to patients on busy wards

Advertising & PR Graduates Sow Seeds of Joy in West Ealing
Advertising & PR Graduates Sow Seeds of Joy in West Ealing

University of West London team launches community growing project

Dessert Specialist Relaunches with New Name and Management
Dessert Specialist Relaunches with New Name and Management

Heavenly on New Broadway will offer brunch

Ealing Liberal Democrats Meet Local Police Boss
Ealing Liberal Democrats Meet Local Police Boss

Councillors call for stronger neighbourhood policing

Walpole Park Campaigners Cry Foul Over Petition Debate
Walpole Park Campaigners Cry Foul Over Petition Debate

Matter will not be heard by council until after the end of consultation

First Anniversary of National Humanitarian Memorial Marked
First Anniversary of National Humanitarian Memorial Marked

Over 150 guests from global humanitarian community come to Gunnersbury Park

Ealing Council Tops Table for Personal Injury Claims
Ealing Council Tops Table for Personal Injury Claims

Over £2million in compensation paid out over last three years

Actonians RFC
Actonians RFC's Scottie Cohen Shortlisted for Rugbyness Award

Looseheadz recognises his leadership and support for mental-health awareness

Ealing Council Announces New Hate Crime Strategy
Ealing Council Announces New Hate Crime Strategy

Borough responding to a double-digit increase in reports

Water Voles Could Be Set for River Brent Return
Water Voles Could Be Set for River Brent Return

Project run by environmental groups with Ealing Council gets funding

Ealing Broadway Post Office to Close in January
Ealing Broadway Post Office to Close in January

Branch inside TG Jones victim of retailer's continued restructuring

Public Consultation Opens on Northolt School Plans
Public Consultation Opens on Northolt School Plans

Opinions sought on future of Viking and Downe Manor primaries

Woman Assaulted on Elizabeth Line Train from Heathrow
Woman Assaulted on Elizabeth Line Train from Heathrow

Police seek to identify another woman who got off at Southall station

Council Considers Plan to Revive Stalled Housing Projects
Council Considers Plan to Revive Stalled Housing Projects

Work stopped on six schemes after builders went bust

Ealing Council Changes Temporary Accommodation Rules
Ealing Council Changes Temporary Accommodation Rules

Divides provision into three geographic zones with only one in the borough

Stop for Petrol Led to Arrest of Prolific Shoplifter
Stop for Petrol Led to Arrest of Prolific Shoplifter

Man had been targeting service station in Perivale

Southall Teenager Charged with Murder After Fatal Collision
Southall Teenager Charged with Murder After Fatal Collision

E-bike rider died in North Kensington

Wayne Broadhurst
Wayne Broadhurst's Killer Given Indefinite Hospital Order

Dawood Safi stabbed Greener Ealing worker while he was walking his dog

Teenager Dies in Ford Mustang Crash on South Road
Teenager Dies in Ford Mustang Crash on South Road

Man arrested on suspicion of stealing car and dangerous driving

National Recognition for Ealing Hospital
National Recognition for Ealing Hospital's Luxmi Dhoonmoon

Wins BAME Nurse of the Year for pioneering work on pressure ulcer detection

Ealing Farmers Market Celebrates a Quarter of a Century
Ealing Farmers Market Celebrates a Quarter of a Century

25 stalls will open to mark the occasion this Saturday

Officers Charged with Assault after Southall Vehicle Stop
Officers Charged with Assault after Southall Vehicle Stop

Disproportionate force allegedly used which hospitalised suspect

Voi Defiant Over Refusal to Withdraw from Ealing Borough
Voi Defiant Over Refusal to Withdraw from Ealing Borough

Claims there are no legal grounds for it to be excluded from operating

River Brent Campaigners Welcome New Enforcement Officer
River Brent Campaigners Welcome New Enforcement Officer

Will be tasked with tackling illegal sewage misconnections

Council Set to Move Forward with Golf Course Land Deal
Council Set to Move Forward with Golf Course Land Deal

Officers say no valid grounds for objection emerged during consultation

Council Wins Appeal Against 24-Hour Gambling Venue
Council Wins Appeal Against 24-Hour Gambling Venue

Original decision to block opening near Hanwell Clock Tower upheld

Court Appearance for Ealing Man Accused of Ploughing into Pedestrians
Court Appearance for Ealing Man Accused of Ploughing into Pedestrians

Ahmed Timir to remain in jail until trial next year

Previously on EalingToday.co.uk

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Calendar

Community spirit shines at Vernon Court
Community spirit shines at Vernon Court

A popular open day reveals an affordable way for over-60s to enjoy home ownership and independence in the heart of Ealing

Emphasis on Homegrown in The Year
Emphasis on Homegrown in The Year's Ealing Film Festival

Over 300 entries of 'significantly higher quality'

Questors Comedy Festival Returns with a
Questors Comedy Festival Returns with a 'Marvel-lous' Line-up

Ed Byrne and Marcus Brigstocke and Spiderman's dad among the acts performing

Jekyll and Hyde Brings Gothic Tension to Boston Manor House
Jekyll and Hyde Brings Gothic Tension to Boston Manor House

A staging of the Victorian thriller by The Arts Centre Hounslow

Art Society Talk on Jan van Eyck Ahead of Historic Exhibition
Art Society Talk on Jan van Eyck Ahead of Historic Exhibition

Mariska Beekenkamp-Wladimiroff to explain what his paintings were for

Brian Friel
Brian Friel's Masterpiece Comes to The Questors

Faith Healer is consider one of the most significant plays of the last century

Southall FC Players to Receive Cardiac Screening
Southall FC Players to Receive Cardiac Screening

Part of new health initiative for non-professional footballers

Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Announces Next Year
Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Announces Next Year's Programme

Exhibitions include work from Paula Rego, Sean Scully and South Asian diaspora

Over £37,000 Raised for Meadow House at Ealing Half Marathon
Over £37,000 Raised for Meadow House at Ealing Half Marathon

Hospice supporters included one runner aged eighty

Trico Equal Pay Strike to Be Subject of New Play
Trico Equal Pay Strike to Be Subject of New Play

Questors to tell story of Brentford women's struggle in the seventies

Major Exhibition of Work of Pop Art Pioneer Announced
Major Exhibition of Work of Pop Art Pioneer Announced

Peter Blake: In the Studio to be held at Pitzhanger Manor

Madness Latest Big Name Act Announced for Gunnersbury Park
Madness Latest Big Name Act Announced for Gunnersbury Park

Will headline Rock N Roll Circus making its London debut next summer

Mental Health Charity Founder to Cycle to Local Rugby Clubs
Mental Health Charity Founder to Cycle to Local Rugby Clubs

Part of route of Rob Shotton of LooseHeadz's 260km fundraising ride

Festival of Fire and Light to Illuminate Ealing Cricket Club
Festival of Fire and Light to Illuminate Ealing Cricket Club

Early bird tickets on sale now for this popular November event

Garden Without Seasons Coming to Pitzhanger Manor
Garden Without Seasons Coming to Pitzhanger Manor

An exhibition of 29 works from Clare Woods to run until November

Volunteers Undertake Litter Blitz on Horsenden Hill
Volunteers Undertake Litter Blitz on Horsenden Hill

Residents' group joins LAGER Can to clear over 60 sacks of rubbish

Ealing Announces Plans for Community Clear-out Days
Ealing Announces Plans for Community Clear-out Days

Large household items can be disposed of for free across the borough

Over 8,000 Take Part in Ealing Half Marathon Weekend
Over 8,000 Take Part in Ealing Half Marathon Weekend

Participating runners raise a six-figure sum for charity

Inaugural BlackLifted Film Festival to Be Held in Ealing
Inaugural BlackLifted Film Festival to Be Held in Ealing

Sarah Asante and George Amponsah announced as judges

Forthcoming Transport Disruption in Ealing
Forthcoming Transport Disruption in Ealing

Local tube and train services hit by engineering works and strikes

Roadworks Ahead in The Ealing Area
Roadworks Ahead in The Ealing Area

Traffic likely delays as a result of lane and road closures

Lifestyle

Who Put The Bomp at The Tabard Theatre
Who Put The Bomp at The Tabard Theatre

Show packed with hits from the golden age of Doo Wop and early rock ’n’ roll

World Alzheimer
World Alzheimer's Month: Free Dementia Advice

Specialist dementia team from Home Instead are holding two free advice sessions

A Different Way to Experience an IB Education
A Different Way to Experience an IB Education

The International School of London now offering the IB Career-related Programme (CP) in Enterprise & Entrepreneurship

Multinational Indian Restaurant Chain to Launch in Ealing
Multinational Indian Restaurant Chain to Launch in Ealing

The Crossing opening in October on The Green

Hanwell Wine Bar Opened by Italian Food Network
Hanwell Wine Bar Opened by Italian Food Network

Venue aims to give small producers access to the UK market

The Marshall Lounge Building on Hanwell
The Marshall Lounge Building on Hanwell's Live Music Heritage

Grassroots venue has already encouraged new bands to form

Property

Can the Decline of Dickens Yard Be Turned Around?
Can the Decline of Dickens Yard Be Turned Around?

Departures raise fears for future of Ealing's 'upmarket boulevard'

Elizabeth Line Boom Fails to Reach Local Stations
Elizabeth Line Boom Fails to Reach Local Stations

Study shows rents around West Ealing declined since opening

Go View London Win Big at AllAgents Awards
Go View London Win Big at AllAgents Awards

Rated as best sales branch for W5 for third year in a row

Figures
Figures 'Show Wrong Kind of Housing' Being Built in Ealing

Concerns expressed that pandemic has permanently changed local needs

Community

Duke of Edinburgh Personally Congratulates Isabel Murphy
Duke of Edinburgh Personally Congratulates Isabel Murphy

St. Benedict's student wins Gold Award while battling cancer

Pitshanger Dad to Run Marathon with Incubator on Back
Pitshanger Dad to Run Marathon with Incubator on Back

Peter Dudley fundraising for charity after death of one of his twins

New Community Grocery Opens in West Ealing
New Community Grocery Opens in West Ealing

Part of network run in churches to help families cope with rising prices

Tribute Paid to Carolyn Brown
Tribute Paid to Carolyn Brown's Contribution to Hanwell

She had been a leading light many successful campaigns in the area

Confronting Fare Dodgers at Ealing Broadway Station
Confronting Fare Dodgers at Ealing Broadway Station

BBC reporter joins enforcement team to see how they are tackling the problem

The Amazing Beryl Carr Still Going Strong at 104
The Amazing Beryl Carr Still Going Strong at 104

Ealing Hospital volunteer joined by staff for her birthday

Pick and Mix Helping Saves Babies
Pick and Mix Helping Saves Babies' Lives

Ealing based sweet business donating sales proceeds to children's charity

80 Years Since Rockets Rained Down on Ealing
80 Years Since Rockets Rained Down on Ealing

Anniversary of deadly attack that killed 23 approaching

Number of Polish Children in Ealing Schools Continues to Fall
Number of Polish Children in Ealing Schools Continues to Fall

Majority of families staying despite Brexit and Covid

Pure Joy at Puppy-led Wellness Event for Ealing Teachers
Pure Joy at Puppy-led Wellness Event for Ealing Teachers

Session organised by Teach Plus as a thank you to local educators

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