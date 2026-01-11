Five-year Town Centre Ban for Prolific Shoplifter

Convicted drug dealer Jagjit Rao forbidden from entering specific shops

Rao had previously had been given an order barring him from Morrison's in Acton October 31, 2026 A prolific local shoplifter and drug dealer has been banned from a long list of retail stores across town centres in the area including Chiswick, Brentford and Ealing. Officers from the Metropolitan Police have secured a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against Jagjit Rao at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on 28 October. The order aims to curb retail crime, safeguard local businesses, and protect shop staff and the wider community across West London. Under the terms of the five-year order, Rao is subject to strict restrictions designed to disrupt repeat shoplifting and anti-social behaviour. He is prohibited from entering any retail or commercial premises from which he has been formally banned, and he is barred from entering specific stores across Ealing, Hounslow, and neighbouring areas including locations in West Ealing, Pitshanger, Ealing Broadway, Brentford, Isleworth, and Chiswick. In addition, Rao must immediately leave any shop or business when instructed by staff or security, and he is barred from entering staff-only or private areas of retail premises without express permission. To further prevent ongoing retail theft, he is forbidden from being in a public place with retail goods worth more than £40 past the point of sale without producing valid proof of purchases. 43-year-old Rao’s offending in the area dates back a decade and he has previously been received a formal banning order from other stores including the Morrisons in Acton in 2017. In 2020 he was jailed for five years for selling cocaine and heroin in Hanwell. Criminal Behaviour Orders serve as a direct tool for police and courts to impose targeted restrictions on individuals causing persistent harm to local trade. Breaching any condition of a CBO constitutes a criminal offense, which can result in immediate arrest, further prosecution, and imprisonment. Police highlighted that intelligence provided by retailers, staff, and members of the public was instrumental in securing the order. Incidents of retail crime or suspicious activity can be reported to the Metropolitan Police online, via 101, or by dialling 999 in an emergency. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We've always done that and won't be changing, in fact we'd like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we'd be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you'd like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



