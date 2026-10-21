Businesses and Sports Organisations Rally Behind West London Orbital

Strong show of support in joint letter to the Chancellor

The proposed London Overground service would use the Dudding Hill Line October 21, 2026 Nearly 200 businesses, universities and major institutions have united behind the proposed West London Orbital railway, issuing a joint letter to the Chancellor that urges government to secure funding for the London Overground project. The coalition ranges from household names such as Sky, Octopus Energy, E.ON Energy, SEGRO and Imperial College London to dozens of small and medium‑sized enterprises across the capital. The letter argues that the West London Orbital would be transformative for the region’s economy, potentially unlocking 25,000 homes and 11,500 jobs, improving access to employment, and connecting communities to major growth areas including Brent Cross, Old Oak Common, Park Royal and the Golden Mile. Support has also come from major sporting institutions. Brentford FC is among the signatories, while Wembley Stadium and the Rugby Football Union have separately voiced their backing. The breadth of support reflects growing frustration with slow, indirect journeys around West London, despite the region generating around £70 billion for the UK economy each year. The proposed orbital line would run on existing and underused rail corridors, making it comparatively practical and deliverable. Businesses argue that it would maximise the benefits of national investments such as HS2 and the new Old Oak Common station, with the letter noting that the scheme would “help unlock the full benefits of national investments like HS2”. Transport for London’s public consultation on the project is currently under way, marking the first formal opportunity for residents and employers to shape the scheme. The consultation is viewed as a major milestone for what TfL describes as one of London’s most important future transport projects. The signatories highlight a wide range of anticipated benefits: improved access to jobs in some of England’s most deprived communities, reduced congestion on the A406 and A312, expanded rapid access to Heathrow via interchange, and a boost to West London’s internationally significant sport and live events economy. They argue that the railway is not simply a transport upgrade but a strategic economic intervention with national implications. The open letter concludes that the West London Orbital represents “a vital investment in the future of the economy… an economic growth initiative with benefits extending far beyond the capital” . It calls on government to work with Transport for London, the Greater London Authority, the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation and the seven West London boroughs—represented collectively through the West London Alliance, which convened the coalition—to secure funding and accelerate delivery. There has been some negative reaction to the proposals particularly from residents relating to the closure of level crossings in Isleworth and Acton. The Labour party in Ealing, which would host two of the stations on the proposed line, has said it is opposed to any plans which shut the crossings at Bollo Lane and Churchfield Road. TfL’s consultation on the scheme remains open for public comment. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We've always done that and won't be changing, in fact we'd like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. 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