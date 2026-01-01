Who Put The Bomp at The Tabard Theatre

Ad - Show packed with hits from the golden age of Doo Wop and early rock ’n’ roll Take Note Theatre for the Tabard presents



WHO PUT THE BOMP (IN THE BOMP BA BOMP BA BOMP)?



By Keith Strachan



14 October – 7 November A brand-new musical from Keith Strachan, director of the West End hits Dreamboats and Petticoats and Dancing in the Streets, premieres at the Tabard Theatre this autumn.



When shy, music-obsessed Billy Johnson starts singing the records his grandfather loved, he never expects it to change his life. But with the help of his friends and no-nonsense music teacher Miss McTavish, a group of London teenagers form “The Doo Woppers” — an unlikely vocal group with an even more unlikely chance of success.



As their popularity grows, friendships are tested, secrets emerge and each of them must discover what it means to stand together when the spotlight gets brighter. Who Put The Bomp (in the bomp ba bomp ba bomp)? is a new in-house musical from the Tabard Theatre, written and directed by Keith Strachan, who returns to the Chiswick venue

following his recent productions of The Mikado and HMS Pinafore. The show is packed with hits from the golden age of Doo Wop and early rock ’n’ roll, including Why Do Fools Fall In Love (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers), The Great Pretender and Only You (The Platters), Be My Baby (The Ronettes), Mr Bassman (Johnny Cymbal), Blue Moon (The Marcels), Love Potion No. 9 (The Clovers), Who Wrote the Book of Love (The

Monotones), Shout (Lulu), At The Hop (Danny and the Juniors) and the title song, Who Put the Bomp (The Viscounts).



Bringing together a young ensemble of performers, Who Put The Bomp? is a warm-hearted celebration of friendship, first love, community and music that never grows old. Click here for tickets



The Cast The Creatives Billy Johnson| Billy Michael Writer & Director | Keith Strachan Summer Brown| Joy Silweya Musical Supervisor |Annemarie Lewis Thomas Danny Phillips| Aidan Spicer

Costume Designer | Faith Powlett Jack Smith| Finn Williams Producers | Simon & Sarah Reilly for Take Cole Williams| Joshua Webster Note Theatre for the Tabard Miss McTavish| Marissa Landy LISTINGS INFORMATION

Who Put the Bomp? plays at the Tabard Theatre Wednesday 14th October to Saturday 7th November 2026

Playing Tuesday to Friday at 7.30pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 6pm

Ticket prices start from £20

Running time approximately 2 hours including an interval Advertisement