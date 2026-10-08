Questors Comedy Festival Returns with a 'Marvel-lous' Line-up

Ed Byrne and Marcus Brigstocke and Spiderman's dad among the acts performing

Acts appearing from top left clockwise: Dominic Holland, Hal Cruttenden, Sally-Anne Hayward, Ed Byrne, Shazia Mirza and Marcus Brigstocke October 8, 2026 The Questors Comedy Festival is set to return this November with a star-studded programme, following its triumphant debut earlier this year. Running from 2–4 November in the Judi Dench Playhouse, the festival brings some of the UK’s best-known comedians to Ealing — including Dominic Holland, father of Marvel’s Spiderman actor Tom Holland. TV favourites Ed Byrne and Marcus Brigstocke join the bill, alongside award-winning stand-ups Shazia Mirza and Sally-Anne Hayward. Ealing-raised Hal Cruttenden will also return to the theatre where his career began, offering a homecoming performance that celebrates his long-standing connection to The Questors. “I grew up a short walk from The Questors Theatre. It was where I first saw a play and where I first acted (at the age of three). Only the lucky few encounter somewhere as special as Questors; an amateur theatre producing work of a professional standard,” Cruttenden said. “If you want to know how British theatre unearths the talent that makes it the envy of the world, visit the Questors.” The festival builds on the success of its inaugural edition in April of this year, which formed part of the theatre’s fundraising campaign to replace the roof covering its Studio theatre and rehearsal rooms. The first phase of roof works is already underway and due for completion this autumn, with further phases planned for next summer. The campaign continues online, where supporters can contribute to the “Raise the Roof 2026” fund. Simon Rudkin, Chairman of the Board at The Questors Theatre, said the team was thrilled to bring another major comedy event to Ealing. “After the success of our first Questors Comedy Festival in April, we are delighted to bring some of the UK’s best comedians to Ealing once again. We hope that audiences will enjoy the chance to see big names up close in our Playhouse theatre at affordable prices.” Tickets start at £17 and are now on sale via the theatre’s website. The festival coincides with another moment of celebration for The Questors, which has recently been named a finalist for Great Amateur Theatre at the Great British Theatres Awards. The winners will be announced on Monday 2 November — the opening night of the festival. The Questors Theatre, one of Europe’s largest amateur theatres, produces around 18 in-house shows each year, spanning comedies, classics, modern drama and an annual family pantomime. It also runs one of the largest independent youth theatres in the country, with around 450 young members, and offers a wide range of adult theatre training courses. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We’ve always done that and won’t be changing, in fact we’d like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we’d be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you’d like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



