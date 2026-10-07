Ealing Broadway Post Office to Close in January

Branch inside TG Jones victim of retailer's continued restructuring

The local branch of TG Jones is also closing. Picture: Ealing Broadway October 7, 2026 Ealing’s main Post Office will close early next year after its retail host, TG Jones, confirmed that its branch in the Ealing Broadway Centre is among the sites affected by the company’s sweeping restructuring plan. The Post Office has written to local representatives and customers to announce that the branch, located inside TG Jones at 39–42 Ealing Broadway Centre, will shut on Monday 4 January 2027. The closure follows TG Jones’s decision to shut more than a dozen shops this October, part of a wider programme that will see 150 of its 450 stores close as the former WH Smith high street business attempts to avoid administration. Nineteen stores closed last month, with a further 22 shutting in October. All affected branches have launched closing‑down sales, while the TG Jones website is offering discounts on books, stationery and LEGO sets. In its letter, the Post Office said it “regrettably” had no choice but to close the Ealing branch due to TG Jones’s restructuring, but stressed that maintaining services in the area remains a priority. The organisation is now reviewing applications from potential new operators and hopes to provide an update “as soon as possible”. “It is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Limited,” the letter states. Customers are being directed to the two remaining branches in West Ealing, on Leeland Road and Uxbridge Road, while the search for a replacement operator continues. The Post Office has apologised for the inconvenience and encouraged local representatives to share the information widely through community networks, including noticeboards, charities and GP surgeries, to ensure residents understand the changes ahead. Bassam Mahfouz, London Assembly Member for Ealing and Hillingdon, said the closure of the borough’s central Post Office should “not be an option”. “The post office at Ealing Broadway provides essential services for tens of thousands of local residents. Closing it shouldn’t be an option,” he said. “The Ealing Broadway branch is at the centre of our borough, and after closures in Southall and Acton, it remains the main option for most residents. They shouldn’t be expected to travel further to access something so important to everyday life.” Mahfouz confirmed he has contacted the Post Office to ensure that the closure of the TG Jones store does not automatically mean the end of postal services in Ealing Broadway. “With the government finally giving town centres the focus they deserve, it’s important that residents can continue to access the local services that they rely on,” he added. TG Jones, formerly WH Smith’s high street division, was purchased last year by private equity firm Modella Capital, which also owns Hobbycraft and previously owned Claire’s Accessories. The business has struggled since the takeover, prompting Modella to pursue a restructuring plan that includes widespread store closures and rent renegotiations. For Ealing, the loss of the Broadway Post Office marks another significant change on the high street. While alternative branches remain available in West Ealing on Uxbridge Road and Leeland Road, the future of a central Post Office service looks uncertain. Comments can be sent to the Post Office's National Consultation Team at comments@postoffice.co.uk. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. 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