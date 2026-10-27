Changes Aim to Reduce e-bike Risk on Masons Green Lane

Concerns had been raised about potential collisions on shared pathway Liberal Democrat councillor Athena Zissimos says she has been pressing the council to act October 27, 2026 A series of new safety improvements has been installed along Masons Green Lane following growing concerns about the risks posed by fast-moving cyclists and e-bike users on the busy shared pathway. The lane, which runs from Park Royal Tube station past Holy Family Catholic Primary School, has seen a sharp increase in e-bike use in recent months. With the school gates opening directly onto the path, parents and residents have repeatedly raised fears about potential collisions involving children, pedestrians and riders. Ealing Liberal Democrat councillor Athena Zissimos, who represents Hanger Hill, has been pressing the council to act. After months of discussions with residents, parent groups and council officers, a package of safety measures has now been implemented. The improvements include: Large painted warnings on the pathway, including three new SLOW markings and two SLOW AHEAD SCHOOL signs to alert riders to the school entrance.

Seven new thermoplastic rumble strips, each up to 6mm high, designed to prompt cyclists and e-bike users to reduce speed while still allowing wheeled users to travel safely.

Additional signage on lampposts highlighting the presence of the school.

Vegetation cutback to improve visibility of existing signs and sightlines along the route. Councillor Zissimos, who serves as the Liberal Democrats’ Shadow Environment Spokesperson, said the changes were urgently needed: “I have seen cyclists go full speed past the school gates without slowing down, apparently unaware of the school. Liberal Democrats are pleased that these new safety measures have been implemented, after much encouragement to make the pathway safer for all users. We are listening and acting on local concerns and improving the local environment for residents.” An Ealing Council spokesperson said, “We listened to residents’ concerns about cyclists on Masons Green Lane and reviewed what could be done to improve safety. We have introduced additional signs and prominent markings, as well as new rumble strips to encourage cyclists to slow down, particularly around the school. We will continue to respond to local concerns and look at measures to help make the route safer for children, pedestrians, cyclists and everyone using the area.” Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We've always done that and won't be changing, in fact we'd like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we'd be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you'd like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



