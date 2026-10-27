Southall Shopkeeper Found to Be Dangerously Storing Fireworks

Ignored restrictions on having more powerful types on his premises

Court was told there was a risk of an explosion at Alpha Digital Systems on Lady Margaret Road October 27, 2026 A Southall shopkeeper has been fined after storing and selling fireworks in a way that posed a serious risk to customers, staff and residents living in flats above the premises. Abdullah Hassan, of Lilly Green Lane in Redditch, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on 20 October, where he pleaded guilty to offences relating to the storage of fireworks at Alpha Digital Systems on Lady Margaret Road. Magistrates were told the offences were significant enough that a prison sentence was possible. He instead received a 12-month community order requiring 200 hours of unpaid work, along with a £769 fine, £2,000 in court costs and a £308 victim surcharge — a total of £3,077. Trading standards officers from Ealing Council inspected the shop in October 2025, shortly after the business had been granted a licence to store up to 75 kilos of fireworks. The licence was intended to limit the amount and type of fireworks kept on site to reduce the risk of fire or explosion. During the inspection, officers found 97 kilos of fireworks, including more powerful types not covered by the licence. Fireworks were being stored throughout the shop, including in areas accessible to the public, and many were not stored securely. The court heard that people live in flats above the shop, and the way the fireworks were kept created a serious risk to employees, residents and the wider public. Five days after the inspection, a 15-year-old volunteer taking part in a trading standards test purchase operation was sold fireworks at the shop without being asked for identification. Officers had warned the business about underage sales during the earlier visit. It is illegal to sell most fireworks to anyone under 18. In separate proceedings on 18 August, also at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, Hassan’s father, Asif Hassan, of Lady Margaret Road, pleaded guilty to selling fireworks to a person under 18. He was fined £492 and ordered to pay a £197 victim surcharge, totalling £689. Councillor Kamaljit Nagpal, cabinet member for decent living incomes, said the case highlighted serious failings. “Residents have a right to expect businesses storing and selling fireworks to follow the law and put safety first,” she said. “This case involved serious risks for local people, including families living above the shop, and resulted in fireworks being sold to a child. We will continue to take the strongest possible action against businesses that put people at risk.” Residents planning to buy fireworks are advised to purchase only from reputable traders and check that products carry the correct UK safety markings. Fireworks must not be set off between 11pm and 7am, except on specific dates including Bonfire Night (midnight cut-off), Diwali, New Year’s Eve and Chinese New Year (1am cut-off). Noise or nuisance from fireworks that may breach curfew laws should be reported to the police on 101, or 999 in an emergency. Persistent noise issues can also be reported to Ealing Council’s noise and nuisance service. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We’ve always done that and won’t be changing, in fact we’d like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. 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