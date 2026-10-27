Free Dr Bike Workshop at Ealing Broadway Shopping Centre

Decathlon and Let's Ride Southall team up to offer expert advice and repairs

Decathlon staff will also be present October 27, 2026 Ealing Broadway is set to host a free winter-readiness bike workshop on Sunday 1 November, teaming up with community cycling group Let’s Ride Southall and sports retailer Decathlon to offer residents expert support in keeping their bikes safe and road-ready through the colder months. Running from 12pm to 3pm outside Tesco Express, the drop-in ‘Dr Bike’ session will give cyclists of all ages the chance to have their mechanical bikes checked over by trained mechanics. No booking is needed, and visitors can expect a friendly, practical service focused on safety and simple fixes. Mechanics will carry out on-the-spot adjustments including brake checks, gear tuning and tyre inflation, as well as offering advice on routine maintenance to help bikes stay in good condition year-round. Decathlon staff will also be present to guide riders through winter-appropriate equipment and accessories, and to explain the store’s own servicing and workshop options for those who may need more in-depth repairs. Cyclists heading into the town centre can take advantage of Ealing Broadway’s Ride & Park facility, a free and convenient place to leave bikes securely while shopping or enjoying the centre’s cafés and restaurants. Andrew Rollings, centre director at Ealing Broadway, said, “We’re always looking for new ways to support our local community which is why we’re so pleased to be teaming up with Let’s Ride Southall and Decathlon to provide cyclists with free advice and repairs for the months ahead, making winter that little bit easier.” Let’s Ride Southall, funded by Sport England and Ealing Council, is a community-driven initiative encouraging people across the borough to get active. Backed by charities, local groups, businesses and the NHS, it aims to make cycling more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Further details about the Dr Bike workshop can be found on the Ealing Broadway website. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We’ve always done that and won’t be changing, in fact we’d like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we’d be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you’d like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



