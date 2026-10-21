Gifford Primary Prepares to Open its New Farm

Northolt school will host goats, alpacas for hands-on learning

The alpacas are likely to be particularly popular with the children. Picture: Gifford Primary School October 21, 2026 Gifford Primary School in Northolt is preparing to welcome an unusual but very charming addition to school life: a fully fledged school farm. Goats, alpacas and sheep will soon become part of the daily rhythm for pupils, as the school gets ready for the official opening on Friday 27 November. The new farm sits beside Northala Fields and has been designed as a space where children can learn through direct experience. Alongside the larger animals, the farm will also be home to chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs, creating a diverse environment where pupils can develop empathy, responsibility and confidence through animal care. For a generation growing up in London, the school hopes the farm will bring nature closer to everyday life. Staff say the aim is to create memorable learning experiences that go far beyond the classroom, giving children the chance to understand how animals live, behave and depend on human care. Local vet and conservationist Sean McCormack, known to many as That Vet Sean, will join the school as the special guest to officially open the farm. While the farm will initially serve Gifford’s own pupils, the school has a longer-term vision to turn it into a borough-wide educational resource. The hope is that schools across Ealing will be able to visit, giving children from all backgrounds the chance to experience hands-on animal care and outdoor learning. Located at Greenhill Gardens, Northolt UB5 6BU, and just steps from the sweeping mounds of Northala Fields, the farm is set to become a distinctive new feature of the local landscape. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We’ve always done that and won’t be changing, in fact we’d like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we’d be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you’d like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



