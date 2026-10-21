Donate Your Winter Coats at the Broadway Shopping Centre

Contributions will be redistributed to those in need

Coats can be donated outside Tesco Express. Picture: Ealing Broadway October 21, 2026 Ealing Broadway has launched its annual Winter Coat Donation, teaming up once again with the charity Calling London to support people across the capital who may struggle to stay warm in the colder months. Running from until 21 November, the initiative invites residents to donate clean, good-quality coats at a dedicated collection point outside Tesco Express in the centre. Calling London, founded in 2010, redistributes donated coats directly to Londoners in need. The charity is seeking coats of all sizes — from babies to adults — including wool coats, duffle coats, ski jackets and padded winter wear. Thin rain jackets, fleeces, jumpers and workwear cannot be accepted, as they do not provide the warmth required. This year marks the fifth Winter Coat Donation at Ealing Broadway, following a record response in 2025 when 765 coats were collected. The centre hopes to surpass that figure with the help of local residents. Andrew Rollings, centre director at Ealing Broadway, said the scheme is driven by a desire to support the community at a challenging time of year. “Winter can be a difficult time for many, and we’re determined to do what we can to support those around us that are in need. With the help of our wonderful community and visitors, we’re looking to build on the success of our Winter Coat Donation scheme and hopefully collect even more coats to help keep Londoners warm over the coming months while also making sure any unused jackets lying in wardrobes across London aren’t going to waste.” Calling London co-founder Frances Manthos welcomed the partnership’s return. “It’s fantastic to be working with Ealing Broadway once again. We’re incredibly grateful for the centre’s continued support and to its visitors for helping us provide warm coats to Londoners who need them most.” Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We've always done that and won't be changing, in fact we'd like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we'd be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you'd like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



