Ealing Council Launches Online Access to Free School Uniforms

New click and collect service provided by Uniformd partnership

Borough first in the UK to list free items on the site. Picture: Ealing Council October 16, 2026 Families in Ealing can now access free school uniforms more easily following the launch of a new click-and-collect service delivered in partnership between Ealing Council and the online platform Uniformd. The borough is the first local authority in the UK to list free school uniform stock on the site, allowing residents to browse available items, reserve what they need and choose a convenient collection point. The move expands the council’s school uniform project, which began in August 2025 and has been redistributing good-quality donated uniform through hubs and pop-up events across the borough. Items available include branded and unbranded primary and secondary school uniform such as shirts, skirts, trousers, jumpers, sportswear, footwear and school bags. Under the new system, families can collect orders for free from the ReActon Hub on Stirling Road in Acton and Northfields Library on Northfield Avenue. Additional collection points will be added, with the latest information available on the ActforEaling website. The announcement coincides with Circular Economy Week, which highlights ways to reduce waste and keep materials in use for longer. Since launching, the uniform project has supported more than 265 families, diverted over 800 items from disposal, saved nearly two tonnes of carbon emissions and conserved more than 330,000 litres of water—equivalent to filling a bathtub around 2,000 times. Councillor Dominic Moffitt, cabinet member for climate action, said the new online system will make the scheme easier for families to use. He said: “We know how quickly children grow out of school uniform and that buying replacements can be another cost for families. By putting our free uniform stock online, residents will be able to see what is available and choose the items they need before making the journey to collect them. It also means more good-quality clothes can be used again rather than thrown away. We’re really pleased to be the first council to work with Uniformd in this way.” Anna Wright, founder of Uniformd, said the partnership supports the platform’s mission to make sustainable clothing accessible. “All families deserve access to affordable, sustainable clothing—school uniform included. We're proud to be working with Ealing Council to help provide access to high-quality, pre-loved uniform to the families in their borough,” she said. Residents can support the project by donating clean, good-quality branded or unbranded uniform, including school bags, shoes and clothes hangers. Donation locations are listed on the ActforEaling website. Uniformd is a free online marketplace that helps schools, organisations and communities pass on second-hand uniform to families who need it, reducing costs and cutting waste. If you’d like, I can also prepare a shorter community-newsletter version or a version focused on the circular-economy angle. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We've always done that and won't be changing, in fact we'd like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. 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