Villiers High School Staff to Begin Strike Action

Dispute over safety, workload and management concerns

Villiers High School in Southall October 15, 2026 Staff at Villiers High School in Southall will begin strike action on Tuesday (13 October), following a breakdown in relations between National Education Union (NEU) members and school management. The action comes after months of escalating concerns over health and safety, workload, management practice, and the treatment of union representatives. In a statement shared with the school and community, the NEU said members had “repeatedly requested talks with the school and have been continuously refused,” adding that two offers of talks were made but “with conditions that were unreasonable for NEU members.” According to the union, staff feel they have been left with no alternative but to take industrial action. The union’s formal notification to the school lists the core issues behind the ballot: exposed asbestos, management practice, excessive workload, reduction of TLR payments for a member on maternity leave, and union rep victimisation . Health and safety has been a central issue in the dispute. The union says staff had to “force the school to repair the exposed asbestos in IT rooms,” and believe students may have been exposed for several years. “Asbestos causes terminal cancer. There is no cure,” the union wrote in its statement, arguing that children’s developing lungs make them particularly vulnerable. In a follow-up letter to the school, the NEU called for a “meaningful Health & Safety Committee with equal staff and management representation” and clearer access to accident reports, risk assessments and emergency procedures . Concerns about leadership and communication have been raised repeatedly since 2024, according to the union. Staff say their concerns have been “largely ignored,” and that senior leaders need to be more visible during busy transition times and more consistent in supporting behaviour management. The school was rated by Ofsted as Outstanding in 2025. The union’s dispute letter outlines a wide range of requested changes, including improved consultation, clearer risk assessments for new initiatives, better wellbeing support, and a more consistent line-management structure. It also calls for “a professional, respectful and approachable manner towards all staff” and a culture where concerns can be raised without fear of dismissal . Excessive workload is another key issue. Staff say administrative demands, monitoring processes and mandatory training have increased to unsustainable levels. The union argues that reducing bureaucracy would allow teachers to focus more on planning lessons and supporting pupils. Their proposals include limiting learning walks, reviewing mandatory online training, avoiding meetings on parents’ evening days, and streamlining school systems that create unnecessary workload . The union also objects to reductions in Teaching and Learning Responsibility (TLR) payments for certain staff, including a member on maternity leave. They argue that cutting allowances risks losing experienced subject leaders and pastoral staff. In their statement, NEU representatives highlight concerns about senior pay structures at the school, noting that Villiers has “four senior teachers paid over £100,000,” compared with neighbouring schools, and that the cost of maintaining affected teachers’ TLRs would be £35,000. They also say the school has reserves of £2 million and that whistleblowing concerns about financial arrangements were raised with Ealing Council but “nothing happened” . The union says its elected representatives have faced repeated negative treatment, including one rep who is “set to lose ~£7,000” following TLR changes. They describe this as “the third attack either directly or indirectly in 4 years,” and say members have rallied to defend their reps each time. The dispute letter calls for improved consultation, rotating chairs at joint union-management meetings, and recorded minutes to ensure transparency . The NEU states that the school has “claimed that we are not in an industrial dispute,” and that staff meetings have been used to “spread slander about the NEU & the elected representatives.” The union says these actions have undermined attempts to resolve the dispute and contributed to the decision to strike. The union notes that it “remains willing to reach a negotiated settlement” and will halt industrial action if an agreement is reached . A public meeting is planned to explain the dispute to parents and carers. A spokesperson for Villiers High School, said,“Villiers High School respects the rights of staff to take industrial action. The school wishes to express its thanks to the staff who have gone above and beyond to keep the school open and prioritise the education of its students. The school also wishes to thank the families of its students for their support in response to the NEU’s unnecessary activities. “The school, which is recognised as Outstanding by Ofsted and whose Year 11 and Year 13 pupils received excellent exam results in the summer, has consistently sought to meet with the NEU to resolve the dispute. Unfortunately, the NEU has made it abundantly clear that they favoured strike action over meeting for discussion. “The school is aware that the NEU is also in dispute with the Secretary of State for Education and is seeking industrial action from all teacher members in England. “The school is deeply disappointed that the NEU has chosen to disrupt a full day’s education for its pupils and cause unnecessary stress for the majority of the school’s staff. “The school remains committed to open, constructive dialogue with the NEU, just as it already has with the other unions (ASCL, NASWT, and Unison) who already successfully represent many members of staff at the school.” An Ealing Council spokesperson said,“We are sorry to hear a day of industrial action will be taking place at Villiers High School. This not only disrupts learning for students but is also unsettling for staff, parents and carers. "The school remains open to students. 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