Southall Man Pleads Not Guilty to Defrauding Local Charity

Gurbachan Athwal was the treasurer of Sri Guru Singh Sabha

Gurbachan Athwal (second from right) on his way to Uxbridge Magistrates' Court with his legal team October 27, 2026 A Southall resident appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today to plead not guilty to a charge of fraud by abuse of position relating to his role at a major Sikh charity. Gurbachan Singh Athwal, 75, of Hadley Gardens, Southall, is accused of dishonestly abusing his position as treasurer of Sri Guru Singh Sabha Southall, the charity that manages the two largest Gurdwaras in the area. The alleged offences date from 2021–2022. Athwal, who currently sits as an Independent councillor for Heston East in the borough of Hounslow after losing the Labour whip when he was charged, arrived at court in a charcoal grey suit accompanied by his legal team. Moments before being called into Court 2, he sat quietly in the lobby and unwrapped a golden sweet while waiting for proceedings to begin. Shortly afterwards, fellow councillor Guy Lambert — formerly Labour and previously a Green Party member — entered the building and took a seat opposite Athwal before ensuring he was first into the courtroom. Prosecutors told the court that Athwal allegedly “double counted payments” and misappropriated £12,682 through irregular contractor, supplier and petty-cash transactions. According to the Charity Commission, he remains listed as a trustee of the organisation. When asked whether he wished the case to be heard by magistrates or in Crown Court, Athwal stood with his hands clasped and opted for a Crown Court trial. He is now scheduled to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday 24 November — the same date as the next full Hounslow Council meeting, which he would ordinarily attend. His legal team noted that the trial venue may need to be reconsidered, given Athwal’s position as a councillor in a ward located only two miles from Isleworth. The case will continue in November.



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