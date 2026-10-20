Man Admits to Murder in The Green Quarter

Christopher Donnelly had exploited his victim before killing him

Christopher Donnelly (left) used Michael Donnelly's (right) bank cards for several weeks after his death. Picture: Met Police October 20, 2026 A 54-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering Michael O’Donnell, 66, at his home in The Green Quarter after months of coercive and controlling behaviour, financial exploitation and abuse. Christopher Donnelly, of Samara Drive, Southall, admitted the murder at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 19 October. He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 11 December. A Metropolitan Police investigation uncovered how Donnelly had moved into O’Donnell’s home in the new development and stolen thousands of pounds from him before stabbing him to death and concealing his body for several weeks. Detectives described Donnelly as a “master manipulator” who had spent years controlling and exploiting the vulnerable victim. The investigation began on 23 April 2025, when police were called to Michael’s home by the paramedics following concerns about a man’s welfare. Officers entered the property and found his body concealed beneath a mattress and piles of rubbish. Initial enquiries indicated that he had died several weeks earlier. Donnelly, who had been living at the address for months, was arrested on suspicion of murder later that day. Officers found him in possession of three bank cards and a bus pass belonging to O’Donnell. He was charged with murder and fraud by false representation on 28 April 2025.

The flats on Samara Drive were built in 2022. Picture: Google Streetview Detectives subsequently pieced together evidence from CCTV footage, financial records and witness accounts to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and Donnelly’s movements before and after the murder. Forensic entomologists played an important role in the investigation, examining insects and larvae found at the property to help establish when Michael had died. Their analysis indicated that he had probably been killed in March 2025, several weeks before his body was discovered. This evidence helped detectives construct a timeline using CCTV footage, which showed Donnelly coming and going from the flat after the death. Investigators also established that Donnelly had used O’Donnell’s bank card to pay for gambling, sex workers and drugs. Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who led the investigation, said the case revealed “a level of violence and callousness that is difficult to comprehend”. He said Michael had been attacked in the place where he should have felt safest, by someone who sought to control and exploit him for personal gain. Following the murder, Donnelly had made deliberate efforts to conceal both his crimes and Michael’s body, DCI Howie said, describing the actions as “calculated, inhumane and deeply distressing”. He added that Michael had been denied the dignity and respect he deserved, while his family had been forced to endure “unimaginable anguish”. DCI Howie said tackling serious violence in all its forms remained a key priority for the Metropolitan Police. He added: “I hope today's guilty plea provides Michael’s family with a measure of justice and allows them to begin to move forward.” Donnelly is due to be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on 11 December. Value Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We've always done that and won't be changing, in fact we'd like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we'd be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you'd like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



