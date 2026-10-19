Local Leisure Centres Holding Open Days

Acton Centre and Brent Valley inviting residents to see upgraded facilities

The refurbished gym at the Brent Valley Centre October 19, 2026 Residents will have the chance to explore two newly upgraded leisure sites later this month. Acton Centre and Brent Valley Golf Course and Fitness Centre well both be opening their doors for a day of free activities on Wednesday 28 October. The open days coincide with the October half term and mark the completion of major refurbishment works delivered as part of a wider £2.5 million investment programme across the borough’s leisure facilities. At Acton Centre, visitors will be able to try the refurbished gym free of charge throughout the day, including its expanded layout and new equipment. A full timetable of classes will run alongside the open access, ranging from Dance Fit and Forever Fit to Stretch and Mobilise and Legs, Bums & Tums. Families can also make use of free swimming sessions, while younger children will find entertainment in the form of a bouncy castle and face painting. Staff will be offering tours of the upgraded spaces, including the Strength area, Reformer Studio and Women’s Only Gym, and will be available to answer questions about membership.

The women only studio at the Acton Centre Brent Valley Golf Course and Fitness Centre will host its own programme of free activities. Between 9am and 11am, visitors can book a 30-minute golf lesson, while Everyone Active’s GP Exercise Referral team will run free health checks from 11am to 3pm. These checks include blood pressure, height and weight, and provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the exercise referral scheme available locally. The gym will also be open for free use, and a face painter will be on hand for children. The refurbishment programme extends beyond these two sites. Work is ongoing at Northolt Leisure Centre’s wet-side changing village, due to finish next month, while improvements to the gym at Reynolds Sports Centre are planned for later in the autumn. Dormers Wells Leisure Centre will also see upgrades begin in November, including refurbishment of the main gym and Women’s Only Gym. James Sexton, Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said the open days are intended to bring the community together and encourage residents to explore what the centres now offer. He described the events as an opportunity for people to try new activities, revisit facilities they may not have used for some time, or simply enjoy a free family day out during half term. Bookings for both sites can be made via the Everyone Active website or app, or by contacting the centres directly. Walk-ins will be accepted, although advance booking is recommended. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We've always done that and won't be changing, in fact we'd like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we'd be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you'd like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



