Southall Residents to Hold Protest on Saturday

Relocation of addiction treatment centre at centre of local concerns

A protest earlier this year by Southall residents. Picture: Facebook October 29, 2026 A major community demonstration is expected in Southall this Saturday, as residents prepare to gather outside Southall Town Hall to protesting at what they claim is the council’s treatment of them as ‘third-class citizens’. Organisers say around 500 people are likely to attend the event, which begins at 2pm on 31 October, under the banner “Southall Matters – Why Aren’t Our Voices Being Heard?” It is the latest in a series of demonstrations that have been held in the town centre. Campaign groups including the Southall Residents Alliance say the meeting will bring together residents concerned about crime, antisocial behaviour, environmental neglect, major development pressures and what they describe as a persistent lack of meaningful consultation on decisions affecting the area. At the centre of their frustration is the relocation of RISE, Ealing’s drug and alcohol treatment service, to Southall — a move they argue was made without sufficient engagement with the community. In a statement ahead of the demonstration, organisers said the campaign is not opposed to addiction treatment itself, stressing that people experiencing addiction “deserve proper treatment and support in appropriate clinical environments.” Their concern, they say, is about the location in the town centre and close to Southall Park, the impact on the surrounding neighbourhood, and the process by which the decision was made. Residents have also raised wider issues they intend to highlight on Saturday, including reports of open drug use, street disorder, shoplifting, fly-tipping, parking pressures and the strain placed on local infrastructure by large-scale residential and industrial development. They argue that Southall is being asked to absorb changes that other parts of the borough would resist more forcefully. A spokesperson for the Southall Residents Alliance said: “Southall is a proud, diverse and hardworking community, but too many residents feel that we are being treated like third-class citizens when it comes to decisions affecting our own neighbourhood. The relocation of RISE has become a symbol of that frustration. We are asking for meaningful consultation, transparency and accountability — not decisions made first and explanations afterwards.”

The former Town Hall building which now houses RISE has been the focus for demonstrations. Picture: Facebook Organisers emphasise that Saturday’s event will be peaceful, community-led and open to all residents, regardless of political affiliation. Ealing Council says it understands the strength of feeling in Southall and is working with partners to address concerns. In a statement, a council spokesperson said: “We know how strongly people care about Southall and we take their concerns very seriously. We are working closely with the police, and other partners, to tackle these issues and prevent them in the longer term.” The council stressed that treatment services have operated in Southall for many years and play an important role in helping people into recovery. It cautioned against assuming a direct link between RISE and crime, saying: “The causes of crime and anti-social behaviour are complex, which is why gathering evidence and working closely with residents, businesses, the police and other partners is so important.” The spokesperson added that the council is continuing to listen to residents and businesses and is working to ensure Southall town centre “remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone – one to be proud of.” Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We’ve always done that and won’t be changing, in fact we’d like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we’d be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you’d like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



