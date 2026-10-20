Day of Rugby and Bowling Offered in Ealing Broadway Competition

Shopping centre in partnership with Trailfinders and Gutterball

A match at Vallis Way will be followed by a “Baller Package” of bowling, gaming, food and drinks. October 20, 2026 Ealing Broadway has launched a competition offering one local family the chance to experience a matchday at Ealing Trailfinders, thanks to a new partnership with the club and the entertainment venue Gutterball. Running until Saturday 31 October, the prize combines behind-the-scenes access at a Trailfinders home fixture with a full afternoon of bowling, gaming and food in the town centre. The winning family will be able to choose either a men’s or women’s home match at Vallis Way, with premium seats included. Before kick-off, they’ll head pitch-side to watch the warm-up from the dugout and then walk out with the players as official mascots — an opportunity usually reserved for club guests and junior members. The prize also includes a guided tour behind the scenes, a post-match media experience featuring player interviews, and a signed Trailfinders shirt to take home. Once the rugby is over, the day continues at Gutterball in Ealing Broadway, where the family will enjoy a “Baller Package” of bowling, gaming, food and drinks. Andrew Rollings, centre director at Ealing Broadway, said the partnership is about creating something memorable for local families. The centre previously worked with Trailfinders over the summer, hosting free rugby sessions led by players from both the men’s and women’s teams. This latest collaboration builds on that relationship, offering a prize that blends sport, community and family entertainment. Families can enter by visiting the Ealing Broadway website, answering a multiple-choice question and completing the online form. The competition closes on 31 October. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We’ve always done that and won’t be changing, in fact we’d like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we’d be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you’d like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



