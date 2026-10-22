HS2 Launches Consultation on Old Oak Common Lane Closure

Road will need to be shut for four years to enable station building

Picture: HS2 October 22, 2026 HS2 has begun a new round of public engagement on one of the most significant local impacts of the Old Oak Common station project: a proposed four-year closure of Old Oak Common Lane, scheduled to begin in early 2028 and run until the end of 2031. The scale of the works is substantial. HS2 says the extended closure is required to allow construction teams to lower and widen the road, relocate major utility cables into new underground ducts and mini-tunnels, build new retaining walls, and construct a series of extended railway bridges that will carry Elizabeth line and Great Western Main Line tracks into Old Oak Common station. Lowering the road is also intended to ensure that double-decker buses can pass beneath the new bridges once the station opens. HS2 acknowledges the disruption the closure will cause, stating: “We know that this will have a big impact on local communities and businesses. We are sorry about the disruption this will cause, and we are developing a number of support measures and mitigations.” To gather feedback and present the latest plans, HS2 is holding a series of drop-in engagement sessions for residents and businesses. Four events are scheduled across October and December, including one at the Old Oak Common Station Visitor Centre on Wednesday 28 October, open from 4pm to 8pm. Local groups are encouraging residents to attend this particular session — especially in the evening, when turnout is expected to be highest — to ensure community concerns are clearly heard. HS2 says all feedback will be considered before finalising the support measures early next year.

A visualisation of the new access road to Old Oak Common station. Picture: HS2 The proposed closure has already drawn significant attention from residents who rely on Old Oak Common Lane for daily travel to schools, hospitals and workplaces in the area. With the road forming a key north–south link, concerns have been raised about congestion, access for emergency services, and the impact on bus routes.

Access under this bridge needs to be lowered and widened. Picture: Google Streetview Discussions are under way about alternative transport arrangements, including potential diversions for routes such as the 228, and the possibility of dedicated shuttle services coordinated with Transport for London. HS2 has said it is working with local authorities and community representatives to develop mitigation plans. The works planned for Old Oak Common Lane form part of the wider transformation of the area into what HS2 describes as a “superhub” station. Recent construction milestones include the completion of the first six HS2 platforms in the underground station box, and ongoing tunnelling works between Victoria Road and Greenford. Along Old Oak Common Lane itself, HS2 has already begun relocating utilities, demolishing outdated bridge structures and preparing the road for its eventual lowering. UK Power Networks will soon begin installing new high-voltage cables behind Wells House Road, following HS2’s installation of new ducts and tunnels. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We’ve always done that and won’t be changing, in fact we’d like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we’d be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you’d like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



