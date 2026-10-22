Ealing Book Festival Announces 2027 Dates

Organisers prepare for the biggest edition yet

Jung Chang at the 2026 event. Picture: Ealing Book Festival October 22, 2026 Ealing Book Festival has confirmed the dates for its fourth and most ambitious year to date, unveiling plans for a fortnight-long event that will run from 19 April to 2 May 2027. The expanded programme marks a major step forward for the festival, which has grown rapidly since its launch and now attracts thousands of visitors each spring. For the first time, the main festival will run for six consecutive days, supported by a full week of schools and community events beginning on Monday 19 April. Organisers say the extended schedule reflects rising demand from audiences, schools and partner organisations across the borough. Full programme details will be released in February 2027, when tickets also go on sale. Readers can sign up for updates via the festival website. The 2027 Festival will feature a wide range of talks, discussions and workshops led by internationally renowned authors, alongside hands-on creative sessions, family activities and the much-loved Local Authors’ Showcase. As in previous years, the main programme will be hosted across three Ealing Broadway venues: the University of West London, Questors Theatre, and Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery. The lead-up week will bring literature directly into schools and community spaces across the borough. Plans include storytelling sessions for primary pupils, oracy celebration events at the University of West London, and a dedicated Children’s Day in Southall on Saturday 24 April. Catherine Jaquiss, Chair of Ealing Book Festival, said, “Earlier this year the hugely successful third Ealing Book Festival attracted 3,400 visitors to 27 events. Now we’re delighted to announce the dates for Ealing Book Festival 2027, which promises to deliver another inspiring and dynamic celebration of literature, culture, and community. Since launching the Festival, we’ve hosted more than 6,500 visitors. We can't wait to do it all again and bring together readers and writers from Ealing and beyond for our most exciting programme yet.” Since its launch, Ealing Book Festival has welcomed an extraordinary roster of writers and cultural figures. Past participants include bestselling authors Elif Shafak, William Boyd, Jung Chang, Hanif Kureishi, Anthony Horowitz, John Boyne, Tracy Chevalier and Booker Prize-winner Eleanor Catton; former Children’s Laureates Dame Jacqueline Wilson and Lauren Child; leading commentators such as Sathnam Sanghera, Andrew Graham-Dixon, Mary Portas and Naz Shah; poet Roger McGough; and rising literary talents including Abi Daré, Natasha Brown and Lucy Steeds. The latest information, programme announcements and ticket details will be available at www.ealingbookfestival.com. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We’ve always done that and won’t be changing, in fact we’d like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we’d be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you’d like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



