Science Quality Mark for Notting Hill and Ealing

School praised for the way it develops scientific skills

Science teacher Mr Ghajinder Bansal with students October 21, 2026 Notting Hill & Ealing High Junior School is celebrating a significant achievement this month after being awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM). This nationally recognised accreditation highlights excellence in science leadership, curriculum design and teaching. The award, led by the University of Hertfordshire, is given to schools that demonstrate a sustained commitment to strengthening science education. It recognises the work teachers do to build high-quality science provision, encourage curiosity and investigation, and ensure that scientific learning has a meaningful impact on pupils’ understanding of the world. In its assessment, the PSQM panel praised the school’s structured approach to developing scientific skills across year groups, noting: “Much time and effort have been devoted to mapping progression of scientific skills… It is inspiring to read that the girls are able to carry out fair and comparative tests independently in Year 6 because of the way this has been scaffolded during the previous years.” Science teacher Mr Ghajinder Bansal said the accreditation reflects the school’s ethos: “Science plays an important role in encouraging pupils to ask questions, think critically, investigate ideas and develop a deeper understanding of the world around them. This achievement reflects the dedication and professional commitment involved in continually developing science teaching and learning for the benefit of pupils.” Head of Junior School Ms Kate Bevan added that the award aligns closely with the school’s wider educational aims: “Inspiring curiosity and a love of learning is central to our approach… We are very proud of Mr Bansal and the commitment this recognition represents.” The enthusiasm for science nurtured in the Junior School feeds into a broader STEM culture across Notting Hill & Ealing High School. A third of Sixth Form students study STEM subjects at A-Level, and more than half go on to STEM-related degrees at university. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We've always done that and won't be changing, in fact we'd like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we'd be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you'd like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



