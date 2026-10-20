Dr Lisa Pine Considers the Nazi Vision of a National Community

Local history society talk looks at the Third Reich's social and cultural policies

Dr Lisa Pine October 20, 2026 The Ealing Branch of the Historical Association’s talk this month will be given by Dr Lisa Pine. As is traditional the society's November event takes place at Twyford Church of England High School in Acton rather than the usual venue. The lecture takes place at 6:30pm on Tuesday 3 November when she will examine Hitler’s Volksgemeinschaft — the Nazi vision of a “national community” — and the devastating consequences of defining who belonged in Germany and who did not. The event brings back one of the UK’s leading historians of Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Dr Pine, a Fellow of the Institute of Historical Research at the University of London, has written extensively on the social and cultural policies of the Third Reich, including studies of family policy, education and the ideological reshaping of everyday life. Her lecture will explore how, from January 1933 onwards, the Nazi regime set out to transform German society. The Volksgemeinschaft promised unity, but only for those deemed racially and politically acceptable. Through propaganda, the cult of leadership, and policies aimed at workers, young people and women, the regime attempted to replace traditional loyalties with a new National Socialist consciousness. The Nazi project of national unity was built on persecution: Jews, Roma, Sinti and other groups were systematically cast outside the “community,” stripped of rights, livelihoods and ultimately, lives. Dr Pine will trace how this ideological framework shaped policy and paved the way for escalating brutality. Visitors are welcome, and the evening is expected to draw strong interest from those keen to deepen their understanding of one of the most consequential periods in modern history. The event is open to members and visitors. Membership costs £15 per year, while visitors can attend individual talks for £5 with no charge for students. Meetings are usually held on the second Tuesday of each month at Ealing Green Church at 7.30pm, with the exception of the November meeting which takes place at Twyford School at 6.30pm. Talks are live events but with the speaker’s permission the association aims to make a recording available afterwards to those registering on Eventbrite (the booking link will be available on the society's website one month in advance of each talk). Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We’ve always done that and won’t be changing, in fact we’d like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we’d be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you’d like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



