Lib Dems Accuse Ealing Council of Giving e-bike Companies a Free Ride

Say council has failed to take action during nine years of 'havoc' The council recently took on extra powers to seize bikes causing danger or an obstruction October 22, 2026 Ealing Liberal Democrats have accused the Labour-run council of failing to enforce rules against dockless e-bikes obstructing pavements, claiming operators have been allowed to continue misparking bikes without penalty. The criticism follows the council’s decision on Tuesday 13 October to approve new powers allowing officers to seize bikes that pose a danger or serious obstruction to pedestrians. Lib Dems say the council’s approach has been too slow, arguing that residents have faced problems with bikes left across pavements for nine years, particularly those with mobility difficulties, wheelchair users and parents with pushchairs. Councillor Gary Busuttil, the Liberal Democrats’ shadow spokesperson for transport, said the council had failed to follow through on promises to take action against operators. “The Labour portfolio holder responsible for e-bikes about nine months ago (before the recent local elections) said that action was imminent at Cabinet,” he said. “However, now as the six-month pilot has closed it has become clear that Ealing Labour has done little to address this issue and have not issued any penalty notices to the companies at all.” The council ran a six-month pilot enforcement scheme from February to August 2026, intended to penalise operators for bikes left obstructing public space. No Fixed Penalty Notices were issued during the trial. The council has attributed the lack of enforcement to limited staff capacity and the requirements of a policy that prioritised working with operators rather than taking punitive action. The Lib Dems argue that this has allowed companies to continue operating without sufficient consequences for problems caused by their fleets. Ealing currently has around 1,800 dockless e-bikes operated under agreements with Forest and Lime. Voi also continues to operate in the borough despite not being selected by the council, with the authority saying it has asked the company to withdraw its fleet. In response to concerns about obstructive bikes, the council has tightened requirements on operators, reducing the time allowed to clear reported obstructions from four hours to two. It is also moving towards a network of around 300 physically marked parking bays and requiring operators to fund additional on-street staff to reposition misparked bikes. The newly approved enforcement arrangements will allow officers to remove bikes presenting an immediate danger. Other nuisance cases will require notice to operators and, where necessary, a court order. Operators will be expected to cover the costs of removing and storing seized bikes. The policy is intended to apply to all operators, including those without agreements with the council. Councillor Busuttil said: “So for almost a decade nothing has been done to address this issue and residents’ e-bike woes are ignored! Ealing Lib Dems are listening and demanding action on behalf of residents.” The council has defended its wider approach, arguing that the aim is to ensure dockless e-bikes can be used responsibly while protecting pedestrians and keeping pavements accessible. Council leader Peter Mason has said the problem is not e-bikes themselves but ensuring they are managed properly. He said the new arrangements would enable the council to remove bikes that present a danger or obstruction and recover the costs from operators. 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