Ealing Civic Society Celebrates Outstanding Design at 2026 Awards

Top prize goes to the expansion of Ealing Studios Picture: Ealing Studios October 26, 2026 Ealing Civic Society has announced the winners of its 2026 Award Scheme, recognising building, landscape and environmental projects that make a positive contribution to the borough. The awards were presented on 20 October at The Polygon, St Mary’s Church in South Ealing, where a packed audience gathered to celebrate this year’s shortlisted schemes. The evening opened with a presentation by judge Harbinder Birdi, followed by the awarding of certificates by Nicholas Boys Smith, Founder and Chair of Create Streets. Boys Smith also delivered a talk, The Search for Somewhere: why traditional wisdom is shaping tomorrow’s places, drawing on research into what makes built environments desirable and distinctive. Now in its 38th year, the award scheme was established in 1989 to encourage high‑quality design, sustainability and community value across Ealing’s built environment. Winners receive certificates, and full award recipients may display a specially designed Society plaque. This year’s judging panel considered a strong shortlist and presented one full award, one highly commended project and two commended projects. The 2026 full award went to the multi‑million‑pound expansion of Ealing Studios. The redevelopment includes Stage 1 and the Balcon Building, delivering a 14,000 sq ft sound stage, two workshops totalling 7,000 sq ft, and more than 25,000 sq ft of modern office space. Both new buildings are designed to be Net Zero Carbon, setting a benchmark for sustainable development in the UK’s creative industries. An additional 10,000 sq ft of existing production space has been refurbished, integrating Grade II‑listed stages with new low‑carbon facilities. Judges praised the use of on‑site renewable technology and the continuation of the studios’ original 1920s architectural style. South Ealing Cemetery was highly commended for a volunteer‑led transformation that has revitalised a previously under‑used green space. Located next to an estate facing significant social challenges, the cemetery had suffered from anti‑social behaviour and low footfall. Ealing Parks Foundation organised regular volunteer work parties to improve the site, clean and pigeon‑proof the entrance archway, and install history panels and a photo exhibition on the chapel perimeter. Judges noted the project’s wide‑ranging community benefits and the renewed appreciation of the cemetery’s wildlife, tree diversity and Gothic Revival architecture. North Acton Square received a commendation for its community‑led regeneration. The Republic – Community Projects took on a five‑year licence from Ealing Council and, working with OPDC and local partners, transformed the neglected square beside North Acton Underground Station. The scheme introduced six adapted shipping containers for small businesses and creative organisations, alongside a new community building known as the Village Hut. Improvements included new planting, graffiti removal, deep cleaning and opening up views from Victoria Road. Community involvement continues through volunteer gardening, public events and affordable workspace. A refurbishment and extension of an Edwardian terraced house on Wyndham Road was also commended. The project created contemporary living spaces for a young family while blending traditional and modern materials. Externally, the design retained a distinctive mimosa tree, which now forms a central feature of the garden. The 2026 shortlist also included: Fallen Oak – a low‑carbon refurbishment of an Arts and Crafts house in Brentham Garden Suburb using reclaimed materials, including timber from fallen West London trees.

UWL Entrance – a redesign of the University of West London’s main entrance and reception to create a fully accessible, contemporary environment with new landscaping.

197 Pitshanger Lane – a new residential building providing eight self‑contained apartments with amenity space and cycle storage.

Buckingham Avenue – a mixed‑tenure development delivering 41 new homes for Ealing Council, including 25 affordable rental properties.

Sussex Crescent – redevelopment of the former Northolt Park Social Club site to provide 26 affordable rent apartments in a four‑storey building. Ealing Civic Society Chair Ann Chapman reminded attendees that the awards aim to promote and celebrate good design across all types of building and landscape. She highlighted the variety and quality of this year’s nominations and encouraged wider awareness of the scheme. Further information about the awards and the Society’s work can be found at ealingcivicsociety.org.

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