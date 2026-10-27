Ealing Council Team Ups with College for Apprenticeship Drive

Aiming to secure 25 new roles for young people with local employers

The campaign is open to employers across every sector and stage of growth. Picture: EBAS October 27, 2026 A major push to boost apprenticeship opportunities for young people in the borough about to begin, with Ealing Council and West London College preparing to launch an ambitious “25 Apprenticeships in 25 Days” campaign. Starting on 4 November, the initiative aims to secure 25 brand-new apprenticeship roles with local employers before the end of the month. The drive is designed to help businesses build the skilled workforce they need while opening doors for residents taking their first steps into the job market. One of the most significant incentives for employers is the offer of up to 100% funding for apprenticeship training costs, removing a major financial barrier and making it easier for organisations of all sizes to invest in new talent. The campaign is open to employers across every sector and stage of growth — from small start-ups to established firms looking to expand their apprenticeship programmes. Those who take part will receive tailored workforce development support, recruitment assistance and access to high-quality training through the Ealing Borough Apprenticeship Scheme (EBAS) and West London College, who are jointly running the initiative. Councillor Kamaljit Nagpal, cabinet member for decent living incomes, said apprenticeships play a vital role in shaping the borough’s future: “Apprenticeships help people take their first step onto the career ladder while giving businesses access to new talent and fresh ideas. This campaign forms part of our wider ambition to strengthen the borough’s workforce, support local businesses, and ensure local residents can benefit from good growth.” Employers interested in taking part can submit a pledge to create an apprenticeship opportunity, with the aim of confirming their commitment by the end of November. Ryan McCann, director of apprenticeships and business at West London College, emphasised the impact apprenticeships can have: “Every apprenticeship represents an opportunity for someone to gain valuable skills, earn while they learn, and build a successful career. Whether an employer is creating their first apprenticeship or expanding an established programme, we can help them identify the right training solution for their business while opening doors for local people.” Businesses that join the campaign will also receive a complimentary bronze EBAS membership, giving them access to a growing employer network and a range of employment and skills support services. The campaign will officially launch at the EBAS Business Network Event on Wednesday 4 November, from 9am to 11am at Perceval House. Employers attending will be able to learn more about the scheme, meet the team behind it, and explore how apprenticeships could benefit their organisation. A pledge form and further details about EBAS — including updates on employers signing up — are available online. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We've always done that and won't be changing, in fact we'd like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we'd be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you'd like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



