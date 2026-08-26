Community spirit shines at Vernon Court

Ad - A popular open day reveals an affordable way for over-60s to enjoy home ownership and independence in the heart of Ealing Vernon Court opened its doors on Wednesday 19 August, welcoming local people keen to discover a different way of approaching later-life living. Visitors met residents, explored the development and found out how age-exclusive home ownership can offer a more manageable home without giving up independence. The scheme combines private apartments with friendly neighbours, practical reassurance and the freedom to take part in community life as much or as little as residents choose. The event brought residents and visitors together for lively conversations about life at Vernon Court. Representatives from the police and fire brigade provided useful safety advice, while Dr Rupa Huq MP and Councilor's Julian Gallant and Sean Hanrahan also visited. One of the biggest attractions is affordability. At the time of publication, a one-bedroom flat was being marketed through an independent estate agent for £170,000, with a two-bedroom flat available for £250,000, subject to availability and buyer eligibility. Scheme Manager Lalita Diniz-Day said: “We were delighted that so many people came to see us. Vernon Court is a community we are all incredibly proud of, and our residents loved having the opportunity to welcome visitors and share what life here is really like. We hope everyone who visited left with a real sense of what makes this community so special.” Individual homes are marketed and sold by sellers through their appointed independent estate agents. Home Group manages and supports the community, explains the scheme and its eligibility requirements, and assists buyers and sellers through the relevant administrative processes. Home Group would like to thank everyone who supported the event, especially Vernon Court’s residents, who generously shared their experiences and made visitors feel at home. Could Vernon Court be right for you or someone close to you? To explore affordable, age-exclusive home ownership at Vernon Court, Ealing or similar Home Group communities, contact: Email: SalesLR@homegroup.org.uk

Telephone: 0207 520 2200 For details of individual properties, availability and viewings, please contact the independent estate agent marketing the relevant home. Advertisement August 26, 2026