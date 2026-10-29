Community-led Improvements Transform Park Royal Subway

A mural, new signage and better lighting for previously dingy underpass Hanger Hill Councillors Athena Zissimos, Mark Sanders and Jonathan Oxley with Hina Bokhari AM OBE (left) with Kaiyil Gnanakumaran (Principal urban designer), Kerry Edwards (Acting head of design) and Matthew Carpen (CEO) from ODPC October 29, 2026 A series of upgrades to the subway beneath the A40 at Park Royal Tube station has begun to make a visible difference to one of Hanger Hill’s most heavily used pedestrian routes. The improvements, delivered through a partnership involving the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC), Transport for London (TfL) and Ealing Council, follow sustained pressure from local Liberal Democrat councillors who have been calling for action on the neglected site. Hanger Hill ward councillor Athena Zissimos has been raising concerns for more than a year about the disrepair, poor lighting and general appearance of the subway, which links the two halves of Masons Green Lane and serves residents heading to Park Royal Tube, nearby bus stops and Holy Family School. Alongside fellow ward councillors Jonathan Oxley and Mark Sanders, she has been pressing for a coordinated response from the public bodies responsible for the area. This effort coincides with success in getting safety improvements on the shared pathway on Masons Green Lane after residents raised concerns about the dangers posed by speeding cyclists particularly those on e-bikes. The subway itself falls under TfL’s ownership, and the transport authority has long been responsible for structural maintenance and lighting. Ealing Council contributes to upkeep through scheduled sweeping, typically two or three times a year, and has supported discussions on improving safety and the public realm. In addition, the nearby Park Plaza hotel has played a notable role by funding more frequent cleaning as a service to both guests and local residents — a contribution welcomed by councillors and community groups. The most significant recent improvements — including refreshed lighting, upgraded CCTV, new signage and a colourful painted mural at the entrances — were funded by OPDC, the regeneration body responsible for the wider Old Oak and Park Royal area. OPDC has been investing in small‑scale public realm projects across Park Royal as part of its long‑term strategy to improve walking routes, support local businesses and enhance safety. TfL supported the mural project, which was delivered by artist Andrew Werdna and incorporates imagery reflecting Park Royal’s industrial heritage, wildlife and community identity. Councillor Zissimos said the transformation has already changed how the space feels for daily users. “The subway and the immediate entrances are new and improved and they look fantastic. The difference is welcome — what was once a dingy and dark thoroughfare is now an optimistic and colourful welcome to Park Royal, to be enjoyed by commuters and residents alike. It is fantastic to see OPDC using their available funds in such a good way.” She also emphasised that the upgrades were achieved through persistent engagement with OPDC and TfL to ensure available funds were directed to improvements that benefit both residents and local businesses. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. 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