Life Sentence for Man Who Murdered Vivienne Baraka

Hanwell woman had been subjected to sustained violence from her partner

Left: Vivienne Baraka. Right: Alvin Gitahi. Picture: Met Police October 28, 2026 A man has been jailed for life for murdering his partner in Hanwell, after a Metropolitan Police investigation revealed a sustained pattern of violence and coercive behaviour leading up to her death. Alvin Gitahi, 43, of Uxbridge Road, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Friday 23 October to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 21 years and three months, for the murder of 35-year-old Vivienne Baraka. He had been found guilty on 6 August. The court heard that Vivienne was subjected to repeated assaults and escalating abuse inside her home. Detectives built the case through detailed analysis of electronic devices, phone records and witness testimony, uncovering evidence that she feared for her life. Shortly before her death, Vivienne called her mother and pleaded with her to contact police, saying she was in danger and that Gitahi beat her regularly. Police were called to Riverside Close, North Hanwell, at around 3.15pm on Tuesday 26 March 2024 after concerns were raised for Vivienne’s welfare. Officers and paramedics found her with serious injuries, and despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination confirmed she died from compression to the neck. Gitahi was arrested at the address and a murder investigation began immediately. Officers seized electronic devices from the home, uncovering messages that showed Vivienne had been subjected to repeated abusive behaviour. Neighbours also reported hearing her screaming shortly before police arrived. Following further enquiries, Gitahi was charged with murder on 8 October 2025. Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Denby, who led the investigation, described the case as devastating. “Vivienne’s loved ones have lost a mother, daughter and friend,” he said. “She was subjected to ongoing violence in her own home, culminating in her tragic death. While no outcome can undo this loss, we hope today’s sentencing brings her family some measure of closure and reassurance that Gitahi has been held accountable.” He added that the case demonstrates the Met’s commitment to tackling violence against women and girls, saying officers will continue to pursue dangerous offenders and work with partner agencies to prevent harm and support victims. In a statement, Vivienne’s family said: “We are grateful that justice has prevailed. Vivienne was very community-orientated and helped a lot of people during her life. She was taken from us far too soon. She was a very much-loved member of our family, and she is missed every day. Vivienne’s spirit lives on in her daughter. We would like to thank everyone who has supported us through this difficult time.” The investigation and conviction form part of the Met’s wider work to address domestic abuse and violence against women and girls, encouraging anyone affected to seek help from police or specialist support services. Value Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We've always done that and won't be changing, in fact we'd like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we'd be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you'd like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



