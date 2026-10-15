16-storey Tower Overlooking Haven Green Proposed

Ealing Squash Club development would include 240 co-living apartments

An aerial visualisation of the proposed 16-storey tower. Picture: Kebbell October 15, 2026 Plans are being developed for a 16-storey building containing around 240 co-living homes and community space on the site of the former Ealing Squash and Fitness Club, next to Ealing Broadway station. Property developers Kebbell and Thirdi Group are preparing proposals for 41 Haven Green, a site set back from The Broadway and accessed via Haven Mews. The emerging proposals would replace the former three-storey sports facility with a building providing private studio accommodation alongside shared kitchens, lounges, working areas and other communal facilities. A flexible community space for local use is also proposed at ground-floor level. The developers are consulting local residents on the plans ahead of an anticipated planning application to Ealing Council in late 2026. The site has a history of redevelopment proposals. In 2019, the council granted planning permission for the demolition of the squash club and its replacement with a nine-storey mixed-use building containing 50 flats, while retaining a fitness club on the site. That scheme was classified as a tall building under Ealing's Tall Building Strategy. The developers argue that the earlier permission establishes a planning precedent for a taller building on the site, although the current proposals would be substantially higher. The site is identified in Ealing's Local Plan as suitable for development and lies within Ealing town centre, which is designated as a Tall Building Zone. The developers say the location offers an opportunity to provide new homes in an accessible town-centre setting while bringing a long-vacant, previously developed site back into use. The proposed building would be arranged in a series of smaller sections, set back from The Broadway and stepping down towards the street. The developers say this approach is intended to create a more open street frontage, with a strong base and a more vertical central section rising to its maximum height. Haven Mews, the access route linking the site with The Broadway, would also be upgraded to create a more welcoming entrance and improve the relationship between the development and its surroundings.

How Haven Mews currently looks The proposals include measures intended to address the impact on neighbouring properties. The northern side of the building would have smaller, carefully positioned windows in locations where the developers consider this necessary to protect privacy and reduce overlooking. Servicing would be located on the northern side of the ground floor, while the proposed community space would face the street. The 240 homes would be designed around the co-living model, in which residents have their own private studios but share facilities and communal areas. The developers say the arrangement is intended for people seeking flexible accommodation in a central location, with opportunities to socialise and form a community.

A visualisation of Haven Mews after the development. Picture: Kebbell Residents would have access to shared lounges, meeting rooms and event and co-working space at ground-floor level. Higher floors would include shared kitchen and dining facilities, while rooftop amenities would provide outdoor terrace space. The building would be professionally managed, with a dedicated entrance for co-living residents and residents-only areas separated from the proposed community space. The nature of that community provision has yet to be established. The developers are inviting local people to suggest activities, facilities and potential users for the space, including ideas about how it could be made welcoming and well used. Residents can submit their views through an online survey. The consultation is scheduled to run until 25 October. The developers intend to review the feedback and finalise their proposals during October and November, before submitting a planning application to Ealing Council in late 2026. The application is expected to be considered by the council's planning committee in spring 2027. The proposals are at the pre-application stage, and the scheme will be subject to the planning process before any redevelopment can proceed. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We've always done that and won't be changing, in fact we'd like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we'd be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you'd like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



