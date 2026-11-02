Forthcoming Disruption on Public Transport

Tubes and train services affected by engineering works and strikes

Engineering works are set to continue on London Underground through the autumn November 2, 2026 Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November No service between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November No servicesbetween Watford Junction and Clapham Junction Sunday 15 November No service between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction Sunday 15 November No Southern trains will run between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction Sunday 15 November No service between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction



Friday 20 November to Sunday 22 November



Line closed from Hammersmith to Heathrow and Uxbridge starting with the Night Tube on Friday. Replacement bus services operate: Service PL1 Day Service: Acton Town - South Ealing - Northfields - Boston Manor - Osterley - Hounslow East - Hounslow Central (Bell Corner) - Hounslow West - Hatton Cross - Heathrow, Terminal 2 Bus Station (for Heathrow Central and Terminals 2 & 3) Service PL1 Night Service: Green Park - Hyde Park Corner - Knightsbridge - South Kensington - Earls Court - Hammersmith - Turnham Green (Bath Road) - Acton Town - South Ealing - Northfields - Boston Manor - Osterley - Hounslow East - Hounslow Central (Bell Corner) - Hounslow West - Hatton Cross - Heathrow, Terminal 2 Bus Station (for Heathrow Central and Terminals 2 & 3) - Heathrow Terminal 5 Service PL3 Day Service: Hammersmith - Heathrow, Terminal 2 Bus Station (for Heathrow Central and Terminals 2 & 3)



Service PL4 Day Service: Acton Town - Ealing Common - North Ealing - Hanger Lane (for Central line and Park Royal) - Alperton (Bridgewater Road) - Sudbury Town (Whitton Avenue East) - Sudbury Hill - South Harrow - Rayners Lane



Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November



No service between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway. There will also be no PICCADILLY LINE service west of Hammersmith. Replacement bus services operate: Service PL1: Hammersmith - Turnham Green (Chiswick High Road) - Chiswick Park (Chiswick High Road) - Gunnersbury - Acton Town - Ealing Common - Ealing Broadway - South Ealing - Northfields - Boston Manor - Osterley



Service PL4: Gunnersbury - Acton Town - Ealing Common - North Ealing - Hanger Lane (for Central line and Park Royal) - Alperton (Bridgewater Road) - Sudbury Town (Whitton Avenue East) - Sudbury Hill - South Harrow - Rayners Lane Sunday 22 November Until 0740, no service between Paddington and Ealing Broadway. From 0740, a reduced service operates between Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 4 / Maidenhead. Two trains an hour serve West Drayton, Langley, Slough, Burnham and Maidenhead. Four trains an hour serve Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3. Eight trains an hour serve Ealing Broadway, Southall and Hayes & Harlington. Sunday 22 November No service between Willesden Junction and Richmond. Sunday 22 November The lines in the Barnes area will be closed all day due to maintenance work. An hourly service will start from Richmond calling at all stations. London Waterloo to London Waterloo via Richmond and Wimbledon services will be revised and will run between Richmond and Kingston only. Buses will run between Clapham Junction and Twickenham via Richmond. London Waterloo to Woking via Staines services will start from Kew Bridge. The afternoon and evening London Waterloo to Kingston via Hounslow services will not run.

Buses will run between Clapham Junction and Kew Bridge.

Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November No service between Hammersmith / High Street Kensington and Tower Hill (via Kings Cross St Pancras) Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November No service between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road. Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November No service on the entire line. No planned engineering works Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We've always done that and won't be changing, in fact we'd like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we'd be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you'd like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



