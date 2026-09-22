Multinational Indian Restaurant Chain to Launch in Ealing

The Crossing opening in October on The Green

Visualisation of the planned new restaurant September 22, 2026 The Crossing Indian Bistro is preparing to open a new restaurant on Ealing’s Green this October, taking over the former Meadow Restaurant site at 5–6 The Green, W5. The brand, which began life in Dubai before expanding to Nice and Paris’s Galeries Lafayette, has chosen Ealing as its second UK location following its Chapel Allerton opening in Leeds earlier this summer. The restaurant will begin welcoming diners from 5 October with a 10-day soft launch offering 50% off food, ahead of its official opening on 16 October. A £15 lunchtime thali will follow later in the month, launching on 26 October. Chef-Founder Ankur Chakraborty spent his childhood travelling across India by train with his father, who worked for Indian Railways. Those journeys — and the food encountered along the way — shaped the restaurant’s focus on regional Indian cooking. Rather than presenting a single, homogenised “Indian cuisine”, the menu moves between regions, ingredients and culinary traditions, drawing on dishes that reflect specific landscapes and food cultures. Several of the restaurant’s signature dishes are tied directly to these influences. Railway Lamb Curry, for example, nods to Chakraborty’s railway memories with slow-braised lamb and a smoked Rogani Laal Maas sauce. Alleppey Prawn Curry brings together coconut and turmeric in a dish inspired by Kerala’s backwaters, while Madras Mutton Pepper Fry pairs curried lamb with mini idli. Small plates such as Gunpowder Prawns and Kerala Fried Chicken highlight southern Indian spice blends, and vegetarian dishes include Dal Moradabadi and a contemporary chaat bowl. Desserts continue the regional theme, from Mango Serradura — a Goan dish shaped by Portuguese influence — to a Dubai Date Toffee Pudding served with carrot halwa ice cream. From 26 October, the £15 thali lunch will offer a more traditional format: a choice of curry served with zeera aloo, saag makai, dal of the day, raita, house pickle, basmati rice and tandoor bread. Arjun Singh, Culinary & Operations Manager for the UK and France, said the team hopes the restaurant will become “a welcoming space for everything, from casual lunches to family meals, drinks and sharing dishes”. Chakraborty describes the Ealing opening as “a new chapter and an opportunity to share our love for Indian cuisine… with dishes inspired by stories from across the country”. The Crossing Indian Bistro is part of Lemon Butter Investments, led by principal investor Abhishek Joshi alongside Chakraborty. Its UK expansion is supported by Shubhangi and Ajay Thaker. Bookings for the soft launch and opening period are available through the restaurant’s reservation page. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We’ve always done that and won’t be changing, in fact we’d like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we’d be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you’d like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



