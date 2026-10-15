EalingToday.co.uk Newsletter

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15 October 2026


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What's happened in Ealing

Man Admits to Murder in The Green Quarter
Christopher Donnelly had exploited his victim before killing him

Ealing Council Launches Online Access to Free School Uniforms
New click and collect service provided by Uniformd partnership

Day of Rugby and Bowling Offered in Ealing Broadway Competition
Shopping centre in partnership with Trailfinders and Gutterball

 

Four Days of Cinema from the Ealing Film Festival
Include Charlie Brooker Q&A and Attenborough cinematographer masterclass

Ealing Council Approves New e-bike Seizure Powers
Will be able to impound any dangerously or obstructively parked

16-storey Tower Overlooking Haven Green Proposed
Ealing Squash Club development would include 240 co-living apartments

Councillors Reject Motion to Ditch Troubadour Theatre Plans
Council meeting sees protest from Save Walpole Park campaigners

Villiers High School Staff to Begin Strike Action
Dispute over safety, workload and management concerns

Charity Commission Takes Closer Look at Victoria Hall Trust
Campaigners say their complaints have led to extra scrutiny

Dr Tiny Tilly Joins Ealing Hospital's Pets as Therapy Team
Cavapoo brings comfort to patients on busy wards

Children Invited to Name Paradise Fields Baby Beavers
London residents from four to eighteen can submit suggestions

Dessert Specialist Relaunches with New Name and Management
Heavenly on New Broadway will offer brunch

Advertising & PR Graduates Sow Seeds of Joy in West Ealing
University of West London team launches community growing project

Ealing Council Announces New Hate Crime Strategy
Borough responding to a double digit increase in reports

Actonians RFC's Scottie Cohen Shortlisted for Rugbyness Award
Looseheadz recognises his leadership and support for mental-health awareness

Ealing Liberal Democrats Meet Local Police Boss
Councillors call for stronger neighbourhood policing

 

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Roadworks Ahead in the Ealing Area ++++++++
Closures and diversions which may cause problems

Forthcoming Disruption On Public Transport +++++++
Engineering works and strikes affecting tube and overground services



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Ealing's Discussion Forum

Have your say on local issues, get help from your neighbours - don't forget to add and recommend in the directory too


Join the debate about what's happening in Ealing

Ealing Council Announces New Hate Crime Strategy

240 new flats - and zero parking?

Gunnersbury Park Festival Debacle

Boston manor cycling route

Andy's Man Club

The Grosvenor Pub


What's on in Ealing

+ Who Put The Bomp at The Tabard Theatre +
Show packed with hits from the golden age of Doo Wop and early rock 'n' roll

Open Day to Be Held at South Ealing Cemetery
Ealing Parks Foundation volunteers invite you to see their work

Local Leisure Centres Holding Open Days
Acton Centre and Brent Valley inviting residents to see upgraded facilities

Dr Lisa Pine Considers the Nazi Vision of a National Community
Local history society talk looks at the Third Reich’s social and cultural policies

Art Society Talk on Jan van Eyck Ahead of Historic Exhibition
Mariska Beekenkamp-Wladimiroff to explain what his paintings were for

Brian Friel's Masterpiece Comes to The Questors
Faith Healer is consider one of the most significant plays of the last century

Southall FC Players to Receive Cardiac Screening
Part of new health initiative for non-professional footballers

Questors Comedy Festival Returns with a 'Marvel-lous' Line-up
Ed Byrne and Marcus Brigstocke and Spiderman's dad among the acts performing

Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Announces Next Year's Programme
Exhibitions include work from Paula Rego, Sean Scully and South Asian diaspora

Jekyll and Hyde Brings Gothic Tension to Boston Manor House
A staging of the Victorian thriller by The Arts Centre Hounslow

Trico Equal Pay Strike to Be Subject of New Play
Questors to tell story of Brentford women's struggle in the seventies

Inaugural BlackLifted Film Festival to Be Held in Ealing
Sarah Asante and George Amponsah announced as judges

Festival of Fire and Light to Illuminate Ealing Cricket Club
Early bird tickets on sale now for this popular November event


Jobs in Ealing

Care Assistant at Home Instead
Are you a compassionate individual, looking for a rewarding career in care? Join our award-winning team at Home Instead, where we provide exceptional, person-centered care for our clients, enabling them to live independently in the comfort of their own homes.

Facilities and Estates Manager at Durston House
Seeking an organised, proactive and experienced Facilities and Estates Manager to lead the management of the School's estate, facilities, compliance and maintenance functions

Business Development Executive at Home Instead
To promote our unique services to healthcare professionals, charities, and the broader care community

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