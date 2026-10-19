Open Day to Be Held at South Ealing Cemetery

Ealing Parks Foundation volunteers invite you to see their work

Ealing Parks Foundation volunteers October 19, 2026 Ealing Parks Foundation is holding its fourth open day of 2026 at South Ealing Cemetery on Saturday 31 October. What began as a chance to explore one of the borough’s most atmospheric heritage sites has evolved into a full-day programme of walks, talks, markets and family activities, all designed to bring residents closer to the cemetery’s history, nature and ongoing restoration work. At the heart of the day is the Wandering Fox Market, returning from 11am to 3pm with its mix of local artists, makers, writers and vintage traders. Alongside it, the Bossa Nova pop-up café will serve tea, cake and other refreshments from the chapels and clock tower area by the South Ealing Road entrance. Visitors will also be able to step inside the clock room and view the chapels’ stained-glass windows — a rare opportunity to see the Grade II-listed buildings up close and learn more about the Foundation’s hopes to restore them. The chapels remain on Historic England’s “At Risk” register, and volunteers have been working steadily to improve the surrounding grounds, including the recent planting of two climate-resilient flower beds near the entrance and around the First and Second World War memorial. Guided walks form a major part of the open day, each led by volunteers with specialist knowledge. At 11.30am and again at 2.30pm, Harvey Henson will lead Commonwealth War Grave tours, exploring the stories of those buried in the cemetery and the global histories connected to South Ealing. At 12.30pm, John Wells will guide visitors through the natural history of the cemetery grounds, highlighting the wildlife, trees and habitats that make the site one of Ealing’s most biodiverse green spaces. A new addition to the programme is a bilingual Polish heritage walk at 1.30pm, starting from the Popes Lane entrance. This tour explores the “stories behind the stones” in the newer section of the cemetery, introducing visitors to Polish military heroes, a wartime spy and even a former prime minister whose lives intersect with South Ealing’s history. The day ends with a Halloween-themed family activity: a “Nightlife discovery tour” from 3pm to 4.30pm, led by Natasha Gavin of the Boston Manor Park Events team. Using bat detectors, families will learn about nocturnal wildlife and the species that thrive in the cemetery after dark. The open day is free, and all walks last around an hour. Meeting points for most activities are at the South Ealing Road gates, with the Polish heritage walk beginning at Popes Lane. Ealing Parks Foundation’s work at South Ealing Cemetery is delivered in partnership with Ealing Council and supported by The National Lottery Community Fund, the Metropolitan Parks and Gardens Association, the Chapman Trust and Oxbridge Flooring. Their combined efforts continue to restore, protect and celebrate one of the borough’s most distinctive heritage landscapes — and the open day offers residents a chance to experience that work first-hand. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We've always done that and won't be changing, in fact we'd like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we'd be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you'd like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



