EalingToday.co.uk Newsletter

www.EalingToday.co.uk
15 October 2026
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What's happened in Ealing
Four Days of Cinema from the Ealing Film Festival
Include Charlie Brooker Q&A and Attenborough cinematographer masterclass
Ealing Council Approves New e-bike Seizure Powers
Will be able to impound any dangerously or obstructively parked
16-storey Tower Overlooking Haven Green Proposed
Ealing Squash Club development would include 240 co-living apartments
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Inside and outside painting and decorating, kitchen and bathroom fitting, flooring and more
Councillors Reject Motion to Ditch Troubadour Theatre Plans
Council meeting sees protest from Save Walpole Park campaigners
Villiers High School Staff to Begin Strike Action
Dispute over safety, workload and management concerns
Charity Commission Takes Closer Look at Victoria Hall Trust
Campaigners say their complaints have led to extra scrutiny
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Dr Tiny Tilly Joins Ealing Hospital's Pets as Therapy Team
Cavapoo brings comfort to patients on busy wards
Children Invited to Name Paradise Fields Baby Beavers
London residents from four to eighteen can submit suggestions
Dessert Specialist Relaunches with New Name and Management
Heavenly on New Broadway will offer brunch
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Advertising & PR Graduates Sow Seeds of Joy in West Ealing
University of West London team launches community growing project
Ealing Council Announces New Hate Crime Strategy
Borough responding to a double digit increase in reports
Actonians RFC's Scottie Cohen Shortlisted for Rugbyness Award
Looseheadz recognises his leadership and support for mental-health awareness
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Ealing Liberal Democrats Meet Local Police Boss
Councillors call for stronger neighbourhood policing
Roadworks Ahead in the Ealing Area
Closures and diversions which may cause problems
Forthcoming Disruption On Public Transport
Engineering works and strikes affecting tube and overground services
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Ealing's Discussion Forum
Have your say on local issues, get help from your neighbours - don't forget to add and recommend in the directory too
Join the debate about what's happening in Ealing
Ealing Council Announces New Hate Crime Strategy
240 new flats - and zero parking?
Gunnersbury Park Festival Debacle
Boston manor cycling route
Andy's Man Club
The Grosvenor Pub
What's on in Ealing
+ Who Put The Bomp at The Tabard Theatre +
Show packed with hits from the golden age of Doo Wop and early rock 'n' roll
Art Society Talk on Jan van Eyck Ahead of Historic Exhibition
Mariska Beekenkamp-Wladimiroff to explain what his paintings were for
Brian Friel's Masterpiece Comes to The Questors
Faith Healer is consider one of the most significant plays of the last century
Southall FC Players to Receive Cardiac Screening
Part of new health initiative for non-professional footballers
Questors Comedy Festival Returns with a 'Marvel-lous' Line-up
Ed Byrne and Marcus Brigstocke and Spiderman's dad among the acts performing
Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Announces Next Year's Programme
Exhibitions include work from Paula Rego, Sean Scully and South Asian diaspora
Jekyll and Hyde Brings Gothic Tension to Boston Manor House
A staging of the Victorian thriller by The Arts Centre Hounslow
Trico Equal Pay Strike to Be Subject of New Play
Questors to tell story of Brentford women's struggle in the seventies
Inaugural BlackLifted Film Festival to Be Held in Ealing
Sarah Asante and George Amponsah announced as judges
Festival of Fire and Light to Illuminate Ealing Cricket Club
Early bird tickets on sale now for this popular November event
Jobs in Ealing
Care Assistant at Home Instead
Are you a compassionate individual, looking for a rewarding career in care? Join our award-winning team at Home Instead, where we provide exceptional, person-centered care for our clients, enabling them to live independently in the comfort of their own homes.
Facilities and Estates Manager at Durston House
Seeking an organised, proactive and experienced Facilities and Estates Manager to lead the management of the School's estate, facilities, compliance and maintenance functions
Business Development Executive at Home Instead
To promote our unique services to healthcare professionals, charities, and the broader care community
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Property in Ealing
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