Brian Friel's Masterpiece Comes to The Questors

Faith Healer is consider one of the most significant plays of the last century

Faith Healer is listed by The Independent as one of the 40 greatest plays of all time October 1, 2026 The Questors Theatre is bringing one of the most celebrated plays of the modern era to Ealing this autumn when Brian Friel’s Faith Healer opens in The Studio. The production offers local theatre-goers the chance to see a work widely regarded as one of the most significant dramas of the 20th century. Named among the 100 most significant plays of the 20th century in a poll conducted by the Royal National Theatre and listed by The Independent as one of the 40 greatest plays of all time, Faith Healer has long been considered a landmark achievement in modern theatre. The play has also been described by The Guardian as a "masterpiece". At the heart of the drama is Frank Hardy, an unpredictable and charismatic faith healer who travels through remote communities in Scotland and Wales accompanied by his partner, Grace, and his manager, Teddy. As each character recounts their memories of life on the road, audiences are presented with different versions of the same events, raising profound questions about truth, memory and belief. Blending elements of psychological thriller with an exploration of creativity, trauma and guilt, the play examines the stories people tell themselves in order to survive. Its structure, built around a series of powerful monologues, has made it one of Friel’s most admired works and a favourite among actors and directors alike. The enduring reputation of the play was highlighted by Time Out, which described it as a "monumental work" whose interlocking soliloquies possess a precision and weight that make them feel "etched in granite". The Questors production runs from 16 to 24 October in The Studio at the Ealing theatre. Tickets are available through the theatre's website. Meanwhile, audiences still have an opportunity to catch Michael Frayn’s classic farce Noises Off, which continues at The Questors Playhouse until 3 October. First staged in 1982, the comedy follows the backstage chaos of a touring theatre company as performances descend into confusion, missed cues and comic disaster. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We’ve always done that and won’t be changing, in fact we’d like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we’d be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you’d like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



