Over 8,000 Take Part in Ealing Half Marathon Weekend

Participating runners raise a six-figure sum for charity The start of this year's men's race. Picture: EHM September 29, 2026 Ealing’s annual running weekend returned in spectacular form, with more than 8,000 runners taking to the streets. They were taking part in the Trailfinders Ealing Mini Mile on Saturday 26 September and the Wizz Air Ealing Half Marathon and Ealing Feeling 5k on Sunday 27 September. Under warm sunshine and with crowds lining the route from early morning, it was another dose of the trademark #EalingFeeling — and raised a six-figure sum for charity in the process. The weekend’s headline races belonged to the home clubs. In the men’s half marathon, Oliver Way of Ealing, Southall & Middlesex AC claimed victory in 1:07:48, holding off George Grassly of Belgrave Harriers (1:08:27) and Daniel Krasucki O’Dowd (1:09:26). The women’s race saw a familiar champion: Alice Braham of Ealing Eagles Running Club, winning again in front of her home crowd and clocking 1:17:24 — faster than her winning time last year. Juliet Kose (1:24:27) and Chloe Parsons (1:25:00) completed the podium. But the weekend was far bigger than the elite results. Thousands of runners of every ability took on the 13.1‑mile course — first‑timers, charity fundraisers, club athletes, and families running in memory of loved ones. Many opted for the Ealing Feeling 5k, cheered on by residents who turned pavements into impromptu support stations. Together, participants raised more than £100,000 for local and national causes, including Meadow House Hospice and Shooting Star Children’s Hospices. Saturday’s Trailfinders Ealing Mini Mile gave young runners their moment, with hundreds of children racing through Lammas Park and Walpole Park to huge applause. Across the weekend, Walpole Park became a lively race village, packed with food stalls, live music, club tents and families celebrating personal bests. Event Director Sandra Courtney said the weekend once again showed the strength of Ealing’s community spirit. “Every year this weekend shows what Ealing is made of. Congratulations to Oliver and Alice, and to every single runner who crossed a finish line, from our youngest Mini Milers to our half marathoners. But the real stars are the residents, volunteers and partners who turn out for us year after year. Thank you all for making this weekend so special.” Organisers have already turned their attention to next year. Registration for the 2027 Wizz Air Ealing Half Marathon opened at 1pm today, with the race set for Sunday 27 September 2027. Runners can use the EARLYBIRD2027 code for 10% off while limited early‑bird places last. More information and entry details are available at ealinghalfmarathon.com. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We’ve always done that and won’t be changing, in fact we’d like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we’d be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least two articles a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you’d like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



