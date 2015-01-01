EalingToday Civic & Local Gov Guide

Members of Parliament for EalingToday

Complete directory of Westminster MPs with official portraits, surgery dates, office contacts, and constituent casework guides.

Last thoroughly audited & verified: Current Session • Based on official public records
?? Local Gov Directory:
Local Gov Hub Councillors & Wards Members of Parliament Council Tax Rates Election Results Archive

Members of Parliament (MPs)

Westminster Representation

Members of Parliament represent the constituency in the House of Commons, debating legislation and assisting residents with issues involving central government departments. Official portraits are provided courtesy of the UK Parliament under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0.

Labour

Dr Rupa Huq MP

Member of Parliament for Ealing Central and Acton
Majority: 13,995
Turnout / Role: 60.9% Turnout
Dr Rupa Huq MP Official Portrait

© UK Parliament (CC-BY 3.0)

Constituency Coverage

Covers the town centre of Ealing, Acton, Ealing Broadway, Ealing Common, Walpole, Southfield, and parts of East Acton and South Acton.

Parliamentary Background

First elected to Parliament in May 2015, retaining the seat in 2017, 2019, and 2024. A former senior lecturer in sociology at Kingston University, author, and local resident.

Contact & Casework

Advice Surgeries: Held regularly across Ealing and Acton on Fridays and Saturdays by prior appointment. Contact her constituency office by email with full details of your issue.
Labour & Co-operative

James Murray MP

Member of Parliament for Ealing North
Majority: 12,519
Turnout / Role: Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury
James Murray MP Official Portrait

© UK Parliament (CC-BY 3.0)

Constituency Coverage

Covers Greenford, Northolt, Perivale, Pitshanger, Northfield, Cleveland, and Hanwell areas.

Parliamentary Background

Elected in December 2019 succeeding Stephen Pound; re-elected July 2024 with 20,663 votes (47.8%). Appointed Exchequer Secretary to HM Treasury in July 2024.

Contact & Casework

Advice Surgeries: Surgeries are held regularly in venues across Greenford, Hanwell, Northolt, and Perivale. Please book in advance via email.
Labour

Deirdre Costigan MP

Member of Parliament for Ealing Southall
Majority: 15,793
Turnout / Role: 49.1% Vote Share
Deirdre Costigan MP Official Portrait

© UK Parliament (CC-BY 3.0)

Constituency Coverage

Covers Southall Broadway, Southall Green, Norwood Green, Dormers Wells, and parts of Hanwell.

Parliamentary Background

Elected in July 2024 with 23,000 votes, succeeding long-serving MP Virendra Sharma. Previously served as Deputy Leader of Ealing Council and Cabinet Member for Climate Action.

Contact & Casework

Advice Surgeries: Surgeries take place across Southall and Hanwell community centres. Appointments are required.

Constituent Casework Guidance

Protocols

What Your MP Can Help With

Central Government Jurisdiction
  • HM Revenue & Customs (tax, child benefit, tax credits)
  • Department for Work & Pensions (benefits, Universal Credit)
  • Home Office (visas, passports, immigration, citizenship)
  • National Health Service (hospital treatment delays)

Matters Handled by Council

Contact Local Councillors Instead
  • Council housing allocation and repairs
  • Local planning applications and enforcement
  • Refuse collection, recycling, and street cleansing
  • School admissions and transport

EalingToday Community Portal

This comprehensive civic portal is compiled from published statutory records, local authority registers, and verified community contributions across the local area.

Errors, omissions, or updates to report?

Email our editorial desk: editor@ealingtoday.co.uk

EalingToday • Published by Neighbour Net Ltd

<