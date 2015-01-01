Members of Parliament for EalingToday

Members of Parliament (MPs)Westminster Representation
Members of Parliament represent the constituency in the House of Commons, debating legislation and assisting residents with issues involving central government departments. Official portraits are provided courtesy of the UK Parliament under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0.
Dr Rupa Huq MP
Turnout / Role: 60.9% Turnout
Constituency Coverage
Covers the town centre of Ealing, Acton, Ealing Broadway, Ealing Common, Walpole, Southfield, and parts of East Acton and South Acton.
Parliamentary Background
First elected to Parliament in May 2015, retaining the seat in 2017, 2019, and 2024. A former senior lecturer in sociology at Kingston University, author, and local resident.
Contact & Casework
- Email: rupa.huq.mp@parliament.uk
- Telephone: 020 7219 6865
- Postal Address: Dr Rupa Huq MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA
- Website: https://www.rupahuq.co.uk
James Murray MP
Turnout / Role: Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury
Constituency Coverage
Covers Greenford, Northolt, Perivale, Pitshanger, Northfield, Cleveland, and Hanwell areas.
Parliamentary Background
Elected in December 2019 succeeding Stephen Pound; re-elected July 2024 with 20,663 votes (47.8%). Appointed Exchequer Secretary to HM Treasury in July 2024.
Contact & Casework
- Email: james.murray.mp@parliament.uk
- Telephone: 020 7219 3000
- Postal Address: James Murray MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA
- Website: https://www.jamesmurray.org
Deirdre Costigan MP
Turnout / Role: 49.1% Vote Share
Constituency Coverage
Covers Southall Broadway, Southall Green, Norwood Green, Dormers Wells, and parts of Hanwell.
Parliamentary Background
Elected in July 2024 with 23,000 votes, succeeding long-serving MP Virendra Sharma. Previously served as Deputy Leader of Ealing Council and Cabinet Member for Climate Action.
Contact & Casework
- Email: deirdre.costigan.mp@parliament.uk
- Telephone: 020 7219 3000
- Postal Address: Deirdre Costigan MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA
- Website: https://www.parliament.uk
Constituent Casework GuidanceProtocols
What Your MP Can Help With
- HM Revenue & Customs (tax, child benefit, tax credits)
- Department for Work & Pensions (benefits, Universal Credit)
- Home Office (visas, passports, immigration, citizenship)
- National Health Service (hospital treatment delays)
Matters Handled by Council
- Council housing allocation and repairs
- Local planning applications and enforcement
- Refuse collection, recycling, and street cleansing
- School admissions and transport