Ealing Announces Plans for Community Clear-out Days

Large household items can be disposed of for free across the borough

The Greener Ealing team will be on hand to help. Picture: Ealing Council September 8, 2026 Ealing residents will soon have a new, free way to clear out unwanted household items, as the council launches a year-long pilot of community clear-out days across the borough. The scheme follows a successful trial in Southall earlier this year and is designed to make it easier for people to dispose of bulky items responsibly, reduce fly-tipping and give reusable goods a second life. At each event, residents will be able to bring a wide range of household items, from furniture and white goods to bicycles, toys, books, clothing and small electricals. Up to five bulky items per household can be dropped off free of charge, including mattresses, beds and washing machines. Items in good condition will be collected by Collect4Reuse, refurbished and passed back into the community, while everything else will be recycled wherever possible. The clear-out days will rotate through venues across the borough over the next year, giving every neighbourhood a chance to take part. Dates are yet to be confirmed but residents can find out when an event is coming to their area by signing up to the council’s email updates and selecting their town. Council leader Peter Mason said the scheme would give residents “a free and convenient way to dispose of bulky or unwanted household items.” Councillor Dominic Moffitt, cabinet member for climate action, emphasised the environmental benefits, noting that many discarded items “still have plenty of life left in them” and that reusing and recycling helps keep valuable materials out of the waste stream. The pilot forms part of a wider package of measures agreed in the council’s 2026 budget to tackle fly-tipping. Alongside the clear-out days, the council is introducing cheaper bulky-waste collections, new Tidy Teams to act as a rapid-response “hit squad”, and additional CCTV cameras in problem areas. The service is open to Ealing residents only, and staff may ask for proof of identity and address on the day. Commercial and trade vehicles will not be permitted to use the service. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We've always done that and won't be changing, in fact we'd like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we'd be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you'd like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



