First Anniversary of National Humanitarian Memorial Marked

Over 150 guests from global humanitarian community come to Gunnersbury Park

The event brought together policymakers, government delegates and humanitarian organisations October 9, 2026 Gunnersbury Park & Museum has marked the first anniversary of the UK’s permanent Humanitarian Memorial with a day of events attended by more than 150 representatives from across the international humanitarian community. The memorial, created by British artist Michael Landy, was unveiled in 2025 and stands in Gunnersbury Park as a national tribute to humanitarian workers and to communities affected by crises around the world. The anniversary programme, held on 2 October, brought together policymakers, government delegates, UK-based humanitarian organisations and community representatives connected to humanitarian work. Central to the day was a round-table discussion examining the increasingly challenging conditions faced by humanitarian workers globally. Participants explored issues including violence, detention and harassment, and discussed the need for stronger protection for those working in conflict and crisis settings. Young people also played a significant role in the anniversary events. Gunnersbury’s Learning Team worked with artist Zafeerah Heesambee and students from a local Ealing school on an arts project that encouraged participants to reflect on humanitarian themes and express their views creatively. The programme highlighted the connection between global humanitarian issues and local communities, and the role of education in shaping future engagement. Following the discussion and workshops, delegates gathered at the memorial for a commemorative ceremony before continuing to Gunnersbury Museum for a reception. The Mayor of Ealing, Councillor Faduma Mohammed, addressed attendees, noting the importance of the memorial both to international communities and to local residents with personal links to regions where humanitarian interventions are taking place. David Bowler, CEO of Gunnersbury Park & Museum, said the memorial’s presence in the park carries particular significance. He noted that hosting a national memorial to humanitarian workers is a privilege, and that its location in a diverse community strengthens the connection between global humanitarian challenges and local experience. The Humanitarian Memorial was designed as a place of reflection, honouring humanitarian workers who have lost their lives while serving communities worldwide, and recognising the millions affected by humanitarian crises. Its setting in Gunnersbury Park provides a public space where remembrance, learning and community engagement can come together. Gunnersbury Park & Museum says it will continue developing its work with the Humanitarian Memorial Partnership, bringing together local communities, young people and the wider humanitarian sector to explore the relationship between global humanitarian issues and life in the UK. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We’ve always done that and won’t be changing, in fact we’d like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we’d be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you’d like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



