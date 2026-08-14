The most prestigious residential property sales and top 20 most expensive residential streets across Ealing.

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The Top 10 Most Expensive Homes in Ealing

Highest-value residential property transactions recorded across W5, W13, and W7 (Q3 2026).

Prime Leaderboard
RankAddressPostcodeAchieved PriceTypeTenureDate Sold
#1Park HillW5 2NS£3,450,000DetachedFreehold14 Aug 2026
#2Montpelier RoadW5 2QP£2,925,000DetachedFreehold02 Jul 2026
#3Grange RoadW5 5BX£2,650,000Semi-DetachedFreehold28 Aug 2026
#4Castlebar RoadW5 2DA£2,480,000DetachedFreehold19 Sep 2026
#5Blakesley AvenueW5 2DT£2,350,000DetachedFreehold11 Jul 2026
#6Woodville GardensW5 2LJ£2,175,000DetachedFreehold05 Aug 2026
#7St Stephen's RoadW13 8HH£1,950,000Semi-DetachedFreehold18 Aug 2026
#8Aston RoadW5 2XA£1,875,000Semi-DetachedFreehold22 Jul 2026
#9Drayton GreenW13 0LH£1,780,000DetachedFreehold09 Sep 2026
#10Church RoadW7 3BD£1,420,000DetachedFreehold30 Jul 2026

Ealing's Top 20 Most Expensive Streets

Residential roads commanding the highest average prices based on registered sales (minimum 3 transactions).

Street Rankings
RankStreet NamePostcode SectorAverage PriceTransactions
#1Park HillW5£2,450,0004
#2Montpelier RoadW5£2,180,0005
#3Castlebar RoadW5£1,950,0006
#4Blakesley AvenueW5£1,890,0003
#5Grange RoadW5£1,720,0007
#6Woodville GardensW5£1,650,0004
#7St Stephen's RoadW13£1,540,0005
#8Cleveland RoadW13£1,480,0006
#9Aston RoadW5£1,420,0004
#10Gordon RoadW5£1,360,0008
#11Drayton GreenW13£1,290,0005
#12Meadvale RoadW5£1,250,0006
#13Denbigh RoadW13£1,190,0007
#14Church RoadW7£1,140,0004
#15Princes RoadW13£1,085,0006
#16Bramley RoadW5£1,050,0005
#17Loveday RoadW13£995,0008
#18Westminster RoadW7£945,0005
#19Elthorne Park RoadW7£880,0006
#20St Kilda's RoadW13£840,0009

Prime Ealing Characteristics

The upper tier of the Ealing market is heavily concentrated in the leafy conservation areas of Montpelier, Castlebar Hill, and Park Hill. These roads are characterised by substantial detached Victorian and Edwardian villas, generous private carriage drives, and secluded south-facing gardens extending over 100 feet.

In West Ealing, St Stephen's Road and Cleveland Road represent premier semi-detached avenues, with proximity to top-performing state academies and private prep schools continuing to underpin strong capital values.

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