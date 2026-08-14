Prime Ealing Characteristics

The upper tier of the Ealing market is heavily concentrated in the leafy conservation areas of Montpelier, Castlebar Hill, and Park Hill. These roads are characterised by substantial detached Victorian and Edwardian villas, generous private carriage drives, and secluded south-facing gardens extending over 100 feet.

In West Ealing, St Stephen's Road and Cleveland Road represent premier semi-detached avenues, with proximity to top-performing state academies and private prep schools continuing to underpin strong capital values.