The Top 10 Most Expensive Homes in Ealing
Highest-value residential property transactions recorded across W5, W13, and W7 (Q3 2026).
|Rank
|Address
|Postcode
|Achieved Price
|Type
|Tenure
|Date Sold
|#1
|Park Hill
|W5 2NS
|£3,450,000
|Detached
|Freehold
|14 Aug 2026
|#2
|Montpelier Road
|W5 2QP
|£2,925,000
|Detached
|Freehold
|02 Jul 2026
|#3
|Grange Road
|W5 5BX
|£2,650,000
|Semi-Detached
|Freehold
|28 Aug 2026
|#4
|Castlebar Road
|W5 2DA
|£2,480,000
|Detached
|Freehold
|19 Sep 2026
|#5
|Blakesley Avenue
|W5 2DT
|£2,350,000
|Detached
|Freehold
|11 Jul 2026
|#6
|Woodville Gardens
|W5 2LJ
|£2,175,000
|Detached
|Freehold
|05 Aug 2026
|#7
|St Stephen's Road
|W13 8HH
|£1,950,000
|Semi-Detached
|Freehold
|18 Aug 2026
|#8
|Aston Road
|W5 2XA
|£1,875,000
|Semi-Detached
|Freehold
|22 Jul 2026
|#9
|Drayton Green
|W13 0LH
|£1,780,000
|Detached
|Freehold
|09 Sep 2026
|#10
|Church Road
|W7 3BD
|£1,420,000
|Detached
|Freehold
|30 Jul 2026
Ealing's Top 20 Most Expensive Streets
Residential roads commanding the highest average prices based on registered sales (minimum 3 transactions).
|Rank
|Street Name
|Postcode Sector
|Average Price
|Transactions
|#1
|Park Hill
|W5
|£2,450,000
|4
|#2
|Montpelier Road
|W5
|£2,180,000
|5
|#3
|Castlebar Road
|W5
|£1,950,000
|6
|#4
|Blakesley Avenue
|W5
|£1,890,000
|3
|#5
|Grange Road
|W5
|£1,720,000
|7
|#6
|Woodville Gardens
|W5
|£1,650,000
|4
|#7
|St Stephen's Road
|W13
|£1,540,000
|5
|#8
|Cleveland Road
|W13
|£1,480,000
|6
|#9
|Aston Road
|W5
|£1,420,000
|4
|#10
|Gordon Road
|W5
|£1,360,000
|8
|#11
|Drayton Green
|W13
|£1,290,000
|5
|#12
|Meadvale Road
|W5
|£1,250,000
|6
|#13
|Denbigh Road
|W13
|£1,190,000
|7
|#14
|Church Road
|W7
|£1,140,000
|4
|#15
|Princes Road
|W13
|£1,085,000
|6
|#16
|Bramley Road
|W5
|£1,050,000
|5
|#17
|Loveday Road
|W13
|£995,000
|8
|#18
|Westminster Road
|W7
|£945,000
|5
|#19
|Elthorne Park Road
|W7
|£880,000
|6
|#20
|St Kilda's Road
|W13
|£840,000
|9
Prime Ealing Characteristics
The upper tier of the Ealing market is heavily concentrated in the leafy conservation areas of Montpelier, Castlebar Hill, and Park Hill. These roads are characterised by substantial detached Victorian and Edwardian villas, generous private carriage drives, and secluded south-facing gardens extending over 100 feet.
In West Ealing, St Stephen's Road and Cleveland Road represent premier semi-detached avenues, with proximity to top-performing state academies and private prep schools continuing to underpin strong capital values.