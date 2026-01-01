EalingToday.co.uk Newsletter

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29 October 2026





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What's happened in Ealing



Ealing Civic Society Celebrates Outstanding Design at 2026 Awards

Top prize goes to the expansion of Ealing Studios

Opposition Challenges Renewal of Greener Ealing Contract

Lib Dems say competitive tender needed to ensure value for money

Second Suspect Charged in Retail Theft Investigation

Around £1,200 of goods was taken from local business



Changes Aim to Reduce e-bike Risk on Masons Green Lane

Concerns had been raised about potential collisions on shared pathway



Southall Shopkeeper Found to Be Dangerously Storing Fireworks

Ignored restrictions on having more powerful types on his premises

Ealing Council Team Ups with College for Apprenticeship Drive

Aiming to secure 25 new roles for young people with local employers



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Roadworks Ahead in the Ealing Area ++++++++++

Closures and diversions which may cause problems



Forthcoming Disruption On Public Transport +++++++++

Engineering works and strikes affecting tube and overground services







+ The Best Bathroom and Kitchen Installers in Ealing ++++++++++

Give your feedback on local home improvement services





Ealing's Discussion Forum



Have your say on local issues, get help from your neighbours - don't forget to add and recommend in the directory too





Join the debate about what's happening in Ealing



Could Victoria Hall host a theatre?



New e-bike seizure strategy



West Ealing Farmers' Market



Ealing Council Announces New Hate Crime Strategy



240 new flats - and zero parking?



Anyone else...



Gunnersbury Park Festival Debacle





What's on in Ealing



+ Who Put The Bomp at The Tabard Theatre +

Show packed with hits from the golden age of Doo Wop and early rock 'n' roll







Open Day to Be Held at South Ealing Cemetery

Ealing Parks Foundation volunteers invite you to see their work



Dr Lisa Pine Considers the Nazi Vision of a National Community

Local history society talk looks at the Third Reich’s social and cultural policies



Art Society Talk on Jan van Eyck Ahead of Historic Exhibition

Mariska Beekenkamp-Wladimiroff to explain what his paintings were for

Free Dr Bike Workshop at Ealing Broadway Shopping Centre This Sunday

Decathlon and Let’s Ride Southall team up to offer expert advice and repairs



Brian Friel's Masterpiece Comes to The Questors

Faith Healer is consider one of the most significant plays of the last century



Southall FC Players to Receive Cardiac Screening

Part of new health initiative for non-professional footballers



Questors Comedy Festival Returns with a 'Marvel-lous' Line-up

Ed Byrne and Marcus Brigstocke and Spiderman's dad among the acts performing

Ealing Book Festival Announces 2027 Dates

Organisers prepare for the biggest edition yet



Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Announces Next Year's Programme

Exhibitions include work from Paula Rego, Sean Scully and South Asian diaspora



Jekyll and Hyde Brings Gothic Tension to Boston Manor House

A staging of the Victorian thriller by The Arts Centre Hounslow



Trico Equal Pay Strike to Be Subject of New Play

Questors to tell story of Brentford women's struggle in the seventies



Festival of Fire and Light to Illuminate Ealing Cricket Club

Early bird tickets on sale now for this popular November event





Jobs in Ealing



Care Assistant at Home Instead

Are you a compassionate individual, looking for a rewarding career in care? Join our award-winning team at Home Instead, where we provide exceptional, person-centered care for our clients, enabling them to live independently in the comfort of their own homes.



Facilities and Estates Manager at Durston House

Seeking an organised, proactive and experienced Facilities and Estates Manager to lead the management of the School's estate, facilities, compliance and maintenance functions



Business Development Executive at Home Instead

To promote our unique services to healthcare professionals, charities, and the broader care community



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Ealing Classifieds

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Property in Ealing



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Property for Sale in Ealing



Property to Let in Ealing





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