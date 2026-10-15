Southall FC Players to Receive Cardiac Screening

Part of new health initiative for non-professional footballers Important tests are often not available to players at non-league clubs October 15, 2026 Southall FC players and staff will take part in a cardiac screening session on Thursday 22 October, as part of a locally organised effort to improve access to heart health checks for people outside professional football pathways. The screening, funded and sponsored to make it free for participants, will take place from 3pm at Rectory Park, the Middlesex FA’s headquarters in Northolt. The initiative is being led by Puri Pharmacy, working with Cardiologic and Lenira Health, and aims to address practical barriers that often prevent non-league players from accessing cardiac screening. According to the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), at least 12 young people aged 35 and under die each week in the UK from previously undiagnosed heart conditions, with 80% of young sudden cardiac deaths occurring without prior symptoms. These figures relate to young people generally, not footballers specifically, but highlight the importance of early detection. While professional academies have established screening arrangements, access is less clear for clubs outside those systems. The FA’s medical guidance directs players towards charitable screening programmes and self-funded services, including providers able to visit clubs. For many teams, questions remain about where screening can be accessed, who organises it and how costs are covered. Rahul Puri, pharmacist independent prescriber at Puri Pharmacy in Southall and Hillingdon, is coordinating the event. The screening will include resting 12-lead ECGs, consultant reporting and guidance on further assessment where needed. Lenira Health will carry out finger-prick blood tests using PocDoc technology. Puri emphasises that screening can identify some previously unrecognised heart conditions but cannot detect every condition or guarantee fitness to play. The organisers are also exploring how club sponsors and local businesses could help fund future screenings, reducing reliance on club budgets or individual players paying out of pocket. Like Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We’ve always done that and won’t be changing, in fact we’d like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we’d be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least one article a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you’d like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



