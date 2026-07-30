Court Appearance for Ealing Man Accused of Ploughing into Pedestrians

Ahmed Timir to remain in jail until trial next year

Paramedics treating victims at the scene. Picture: Facebook July 30, 2026 A man accused of driving into a crowd of pedestrians outside Marks & Spencer in Ealing Broadway has appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea and trial preparation hearing, facing five counts of attempted murder. Ahmed Timir, 34, of Grange Park, Ealing, is alleged to have deliberately driven a white Seat Leon through a red light at a busy pedestrian crossing on Saturday 27 June, striking multiple people and causing serious injuries including broken facial bones and a broken pelvis. The incident happened at around 2.29pm opposite the M&S store, where a large group of people were waiting to cross. Prosecutors told the court that Timir approached the crossing while the lights were red and traffic was stationary. The car allegedly accelerated, undertook vehicles on the nearside, and ploughed directly into pedestrians. After hitting several people, the vehicle is said to have reversed while surrounded by passersby who attempted to open the doors, smash the windows and stop the car from fleeing. Social media footage showed people kicking the vehicle and throwing water bottles as it raced away. The Seat then allegedly collided with stationary traffic at a junction before leaving the scene. Emergency services, including London’s Air Ambulance, arrived within minutes. Two casualties were treated at the roadside, while three others were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening and non-life-changing. Police located Timir shortly afterwards on Grange Park, a residential street near Ealing Common. Video footage captured officers removing a man from the vehicle and restraining him on the ground. He was arrested the same day and later charged with five counts of attempted murder, dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, and three counts of criminal damage. Timir, a Somalia-born British national, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh prison, speaking only to confirm his identity. Judge Lynn Tayton KC set a provisional two-week trial to begin on 30 March next year. A case management hearing is scheduled for 19 October, and Timir was remanded in custody. Counter Terrorism Policing London carried out initial inquiries due to the nature of the incident, but the case is not being treated as terrorism. Timir first appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on 29 June before the case was sent to the Old Bailey due to its seriousness. Value Reading Articles Like This? Help Us Produce More This site remains committed to providing local community news and public interest journalism. Articles such as the one above are integral to what we do. We aim to feature as much as possible on local societies, charities based in the area, fundraising efforts by residents, community-based initiatives and even helping people find missing pets. We’ve always done that and won’t be changing, in fact we’d like to do more. However, the readership that these stories generates is often below that needed to cover the cost of producing them. Our financial resources are limited and the local media environment is intensely competitive so there is a constraint on what we can do. We are therefore asking our readers to consider offering financial support to these efforts. Any money given will help support community and public interest news and the expansion of our coverage in this area. A suggested monthly payment is £8 but we would be grateful for any amount for instance if you think this site offers the equivalent value of a subscription to a daily printed newspaper you may wish to consider £20 per month. If neither of these amounts is suitable for you then contact info@neighbournet.com and we can set up an alternative. All payments are made through a secure web site. One-off donations are also appreciated. Choose The Amount You Wish To Contribute. If you do support us in this way we’d be interested to hear what kind of articles you would like to see more of on the site – send your suggestions to the editor. For businesses we offer the chance to be a corporate sponsor of community content on the site. For £30 plus VAT per month you will be the designated sponsor of at least two articles a month with your logo appearing if supplied. If there is a specific community group or initiative you’d like to support we can make sure your sponsorship is featured on related content for a one off payment of £50 plus VAT. All payments are made through a secure web site.



