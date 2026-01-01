How Events Get Featured on EalingToday
We are dedicated to celebrating the rich cultural, theatrical, and community life of Ealing, Acton, Hanwell, Greenford, Northolt, and Southall. Our goal is to connect residents with everything happening across the borough.
Free Listings for Community & Charity Events: We list all local non-profit, voluntary, amateur theatrical, amateur sporting, and neighbourhood community events on our calendar free of charge. If your organisation has an upcoming event, simply submit details to our editorial desk.
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Weekly Newsletter Coverage: Selected events are highlighted in the Thursday EalingToday email newsletter delivered directly to over 9,000 local subscribers with high engagement and click-through.
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Lead Time Recommendations: Please submit your event details at least 10 days prior to the scheduled date so our editors have sufficient time to verify, categorise, and schedule newsletter highlights.
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Automated Feed Synchronisation: If you represent a regular venue, theatre company, or organisation publishing an ICS calendar feed or RSS feed, our team can connect your feed directly into our automated
LocalCalendarSyncingestion worker.
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Commercial & Priority Spotlights: Commercial workshops, corporate seminars, and ticketed for-profit events can secure guaranteed top-tier homepage placement, newsletter hero spots, and dedicated banners – see our latest advertising rates.
Geographic Scope: Events taking place outside the London Borough of Ealing are generally only considered if there is an explicit, significant connection to local Ealing societies, schools, or charities.
Submit Event Details
Complete the details below to generate a pre-formatted editorial submission email to editor@ealingtoday.co.uk.
Frequently Asked Questions for Organisers
How long does it take for an event to be published?
Editorial submissions are reviewed within 48 hours on working days. Once approved, your event appears immediately in our live Google Calendar feed and web portal.
Can I update or amend details after publishing?
Yes. Simply reply to your submission confirmation or email editor@ealingtoday.co.uk referencing your event title and date, and our team will update the live entry.
Can we include a picture or flyer?
Yes. Attach high-resolution JPG or PNG artwork (ideally landscape 16:9 or 1200x630 pixels) when sending your submission email for inclusion in our newsletter highlights.
How do automated ICS/RSS feeds work?
If your venue website produces an iCalendar (.ics) or RSS feed, our automated Azure worker queries your feed hourly, deduplicating with Gemini AI and categorising automatically.