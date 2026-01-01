Editorial Policy & Submissions

How Events Get Featured on EalingToday

We are dedicated to celebrating the rich cultural, theatrical, and community life of Ealing, Acton, Hanwell, Greenford, Northolt, and Southall. Our goal is to connect residents with everything happening across the borough.

Free Listings for Community & Charity Events: We list all local non-profit, voluntary, amateur theatrical, amateur sporting, and neighbourhood community events on our calendar free of charge. If your organisation has an upcoming event, simply submit details to our editorial desk.

✓ Weekly Newsletter Coverage: Selected events are highlighted in the Thursday EalingToday email newsletter delivered directly to over 9,000 local subscribers with high engagement and click-through.

✓ Lead Time Recommendations: Please submit your event details at least 10 days prior to the scheduled date so our editors have sufficient time to verify, categorise, and schedule newsletter highlights.

✓ Automated Feed Synchronisation: If you represent a regular venue, theatre company, or organisation publishing an ICS calendar feed or RSS feed, our team can connect your feed directly into our automated LocalCalendarSync ingestion worker.

✓ Commercial & Priority Spotlights: Commercial workshops, corporate seminars, and ticketed for-profit events can secure guaranteed top-tier homepage placement, newsletter hero spots, and dedicated banners – see our latest Commercial workshops, corporate seminars, and ticketed for-profit events can secure guaranteed top-tier homepage placement, newsletter hero spots, and dedicated banners – see our latest advertising rates

Geographic Scope: Events taking place outside the London Borough of Ealing are generally only considered if there is an explicit, significant connection to local Ealing societies, schools, or charities.