EalingToday Education & Schools Guide

EalingToday State Primary Schools Guide

Complete directory of state primary schools, faith schools, academies, and special education providers with admissions rules, Ofsted ratings, and catchment insights.

Last thoroughly audited & verified: Current Session • Based on official public records
?? Education Hub Sections:
Education Hub Primary Schools Secondary Schools Independent Schools Admissions & Performance

State Primary Education in EalingToday

Primary Overview

The local area is home to highly sought-after community and faith primary schools delivering exceptional educational standards and warm pastoral care.

?? Understanding Reception Catchment Distance:

In community primary schools, offers are made strictly in order of straight-line distance from the child's permanent front door to the school gate. Cut-offs fluctuate annually based on birth rates. Waiting lists move substantially throughout spring and summer.

Primary Schools Directory & Performance Summary

Live Filter
School NameArea / WardTypePANOfstedKS2 ExpectedActions
Brentside Primary AcademyHanwell (W7 1JL)Academy60 (2FE)Good78%Profile
Christ Church C of E Primary SchoolCentral Ealing (W5 2XA)C of E (VA)60 (2FE)Good82%Profile
Drayton Green Primary SchoolWest Ealing (W13 0LA)Community30 (1FE)Good75%Profile
Fielding Primary SchoolNorthfields (W13 9TE)Community120 (4FE)Outstanding84%Profile
Grange Primary SchoolEaling Common (W5 4HN)Community60 (2FE)Good76%Profile
Hobbayne Primary SchoolHanwell (W7 1HA)Community90 (3FE)Good79%Profile
Little Ealing Primary SchoolLittle Ealing (W5 4EA)Community90 (3FE)Good81%Profile
Mayfield Primary SchoolHanwell (W7 3RT)Community60 (2FE)Good74%Profile
Montpelier Primary SchoolMontpelier (W5 2QT)Community90 (3FE)Outstanding89%Profile
Mount Carmel Catholic Primary SchoolLittle Ealing (W5 4EA)Catholic (VA)60 (2FE)Outstanding87%Profile
North Ealing Primary SchoolPitshanger (W5 1RP)Community90 (3FE)Outstanding88%Profile
Oaklands Primary SchoolHanwell (W7 2EU)Community60 (2FE)Outstanding83%Profile
St Gregory's Catholic Primary SchoolMontpelier (W5 1SL)Catholic (VA)60 (2FE)Outstanding86%Profile
St John's Primary SchoolWest Ealing (W13 0HD)Community60 (2FE)Good72%Profile
St Mark's Primary SchoolHanwell (W7 2NR)Community60 (2FE)Good77%Profile
Castlebar School (Special Primary)Ealing (W13 0QR)SEND SpecialEHCP PlacementsOutstandingBespokeProfile
Springhallow School (Autism Specialist)Hanwell (W7 1JH)SEND AutismEHCP PlacementsOutstandingBespokeProfile

In-Depth School Profiles

Profiles & Catchments

Brentside Primary Academy

Ofsted: Good
Hanwell (W7 1JL) • Academy

Modern primary academy boasting state-of-the-art classroom facilities, expansive playing fields, and extensive outdoor learning zones. High focus on creative arts, physical health, and emotional resilience.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Independent academy governance with strong community links across North Hanwell.

Christ Church C of E Primary School

Ofsted: Good
Central Ealing (W5 2XA) • C of E (VA)

A welcoming Church of England primary situated right in central Ealing near Christ Church. Offers both foundation (church attendance) places and open community places. Known for warm Christian values and strong literacy standards.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Church places require a Supplementary Information Form (SIF) countersigned by clergy showing regular attendance.

Drayton Green Primary School

Ofsted: Good
West Ealing (W13 0LA) • Community

A nurturing 1-form entry community primary school where every child is known individually. Outstanding pastoral care and tailored learning support for children of all backgrounds.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Intimate school feel with close community links to West Ealing town centre.

Fielding Primary School

Ofsted: Outstanding
Northfields (W13 9TE) • Community

Fielding is one of Ealing's largest and most sought-after community primary schools. Expanded to a 4-form entry school (PAN 120) with extensive green fields, dedicated Forest School, kitchen gardens, and exceptional wrap-around childcare. Under executive leadership, it delivers stellar academic progress while championing Values-based education and pupil well-being.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Very high local demand from Northfields families. Straight-line distance cut-offs generally fall within 0.3 to 0.5 miles from the school gates.

Grange Primary School

Ofsted: Good
Ealing Common (W5 4HN) • Community

Historic community primary near Ealing Common. Features a rich multicultural curriculum, active parent associations, and dedicated digital suites.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Convenient for families around Ealing Common and South Ealing corridor.

Hobbayne Primary School

Ofsted: Good
Hanwell (W7 1HA) • Community

Three-form entry primary named after the historic William Hobbayne educational charity. Generous grounds with specialized music suites, science facilities, and broad extracurricular clubs.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Supported by the William Hobbayne Charity providing educational grants and pupil enrichment.

Little Ealing Primary School

Ofsted: Good
Little Ealing (W5 4EA) • Community

A bustling three-form entry primary situated between South Ealing and Northfields tube stations. Celebrated for high pupil happiness, excellent sports facilities, creative arts festivals, and dynamic digital learning tools.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Popular choice for families in South Ealing and Little Ealing Lane corridor.

Mayfield Primary School

Ofsted: Good
Hanwell (W7 3RT) • Community

Spacious community primary on High Lane in Hanwell with extensive sports pitches and friendly, supportive community atmosphere.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Strong local intake across North Hanwell and Greenford borders.

Montpelier Primary School

Ofsted: Outstanding
Montpelier (W5 2QT) • Community

Situated in the affluent Montpelier area north of Ealing Broadway, Montpelier Primary has consistently ranked near the summit of London primary league tables. Highly regarded for academic rigor, musical performances, and strong parent community involvement.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Fiercely contested distance radius. Sibling places account for a substantial percentage of annual intake.

Mount Carmel Catholic Primary School

Ofsted: Outstanding
Little Ealing (W5 4EA) • Catholic (VA)

Outstanding Roman Catholic primary serving the parish of St Peter & Paul and surrounding Catholic communities. Fosters high educational standards, rich spiritual development, and musical excellence.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Catholic oversubscription criteria apply; Certificate of Catholic Practice and baptismal certificate required with SIF.

North Ealing Primary School

Ofsted: Outstanding
Pitshanger (W5 1RP) • Community

Located in the heart of Pitshanger Village, North Ealing Primary combines village charm with rigorous academic achievement. Blessed with proximity to Pitshanger Park and sports clubs, it boasts outstanding Key Stage 2 scores.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Very high concentration of applicants from Pitshanger Village and Brentham Garden Suburb.

Oaklands Primary School

Ofsted: Outstanding
Hanwell (W7 2EU) • Community

An Outstanding community school located in a quiet residential quarter of Hanwell. Known for inclusive practice, impressive sporting achievements, and beautiful, spacious outdoor grounds.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Features expansive outdoor playing areas and modern IT suites.

St Gregory's Catholic Primary School

Ofsted: Outstanding
Montpelier (W5 1SL) • Catholic (VA)

Renowned Catholic primary school in Montpelier, consistently awarded Outstanding status. Outstanding progress and attainment in Key Stage 2 SATs with strong transition to Catholic secondaries (Gunnersbury, Gumley, Cardinal Wiseman).

Catchment / Admissions Insight: SIF and Certificate of Catholic Practice required. Practising Catholic applicants receive highest priority.

St John's Primary School

Ofsted: Good
West Ealing (W13 0HD) • Community

Warm, inclusive school situated close to West Ealing station. Celebrated for rich creative arts, digital storytelling, and dedicated support for children with EAL.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Central location in West Ealing with active community partnerships.

St Mark's Primary School

Ofsted: Good
Hanwell (W7 2NR) • Community

Established community primary in the heart of old Hanwell near the Grand Union Canal. Highly praised for its inclusive environment, rich reading culture, and dynamic music tuition.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Standard community admissions criteria administered directly by Ealing Council.

Castlebar School (Special Primary)

Ofsted: Outstanding
Ealing (W13 0QR) • SEND Special

Castlebar is an Outstanding special primary school for children with moderate, severe, and profound learning difficulties. Features a hydrotherapy pool, soft play environments, and extensive multi-disciplinary NHS support on-site.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Placements allocated through the Local Authority Special Educational Needs panel with an EHCP.

Springhallow School (Autism Specialist)

Ofsted: Outstanding
Hanwell (W7 1JH) • SEND Autism

Springhallow is an Outstanding specialist community school catering exclusively for pupils with autism spectrum disorders and associated speech, language, and communication needs. Operates custom sensory rooms, speech therapy integration, and small class cohorts with high adult-to-pupil ratios.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Admissions are made exclusively through Ealing Council's SEND Assessment Team via an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP).

State Primary Admissions & Catchment Rules

Statutory Criteria

Statutory Oversubscription Criteria

  1. Looked After and Previously Looked After Children: Children in public care or adopted from care.
  2. Siblings: Children with an older brother or sister attending the school at the time of admission.
  3. Exceptional Medical or Social Need: Supported by written evidence from a consultant or senior social worker.
  4. Straight-Line Distance: Measured from the child's home address to the school's designated main entrance.

EalingToday Community Portal

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