EalingToday State Primary Schools Guide

State Primary Education in EalingTodayPrimary Overview
The local area is home to highly sought-after community and faith primary schools delivering exceptional educational standards and warm pastoral care.
In community primary schools, offers are made strictly in order of straight-line distance from the child's permanent front door to the school gate. Cut-offs fluctuate annually based on birth rates. Waiting lists move substantially throughout spring and summer.
Primary Schools Directory & Performance SummaryLive Filter
|School Name
|Area / Ward
|Type
|PAN
|Ofsted
|KS2 Expected
|Actions
|Brentside Primary Academy
|Hanwell (W7 1JL)
|Academy
|60 (2FE)
|Good
|78%
|Profile
|Christ Church C of E Primary School
|Central Ealing (W5 2XA)
|C of E (VA)
|60 (2FE)
|Good
|82%
|Profile
|Drayton Green Primary School
|West Ealing (W13 0LA)
|Community
|30 (1FE)
|Good
|75%
|Profile
|Fielding Primary School
|Northfields (W13 9TE)
|Community
|120 (4FE)
|Outstanding
|84%
|Profile
|Grange Primary School
|Ealing Common (W5 4HN)
|Community
|60 (2FE)
|Good
|76%
|Profile
|Hobbayne Primary School
|Hanwell (W7 1HA)
|Community
|90 (3FE)
|Good
|79%
|Profile
|Little Ealing Primary School
|Little Ealing (W5 4EA)
|Community
|90 (3FE)
|Good
|81%
|Profile
|Mayfield Primary School
|Hanwell (W7 3RT)
|Community
|60 (2FE)
|Good
|74%
|Profile
|Montpelier Primary School
|Montpelier (W5 2QT)
|Community
|90 (3FE)
|Outstanding
|89%
|Profile
|Mount Carmel Catholic Primary School
|Little Ealing (W5 4EA)
|Catholic (VA)
|60 (2FE)
|Outstanding
|87%
|Profile
|North Ealing Primary School
|Pitshanger (W5 1RP)
|Community
|90 (3FE)
|Outstanding
|88%
|Profile
|Oaklands Primary School
|Hanwell (W7 2EU)
|Community
|60 (2FE)
|Outstanding
|83%
|Profile
|St Gregory's Catholic Primary School
|Montpelier (W5 1SL)
|Catholic (VA)
|60 (2FE)
|Outstanding
|86%
|Profile
|St John's Primary School
|West Ealing (W13 0HD)
|Community
|60 (2FE)
|Good
|72%
|Profile
|St Mark's Primary School
|Hanwell (W7 2NR)
|Community
|60 (2FE)
|Good
|77%
|Profile
|Castlebar School (Special Primary)
|Ealing (W13 0QR)
|SEND Special
|EHCP Placements
|Outstanding
|Bespoke
|Profile
|Springhallow School (Autism Specialist)
|Hanwell (W7 1JH)
|SEND Autism
|EHCP Placements
|Outstanding
|Bespoke
|Profile
In-Depth School ProfilesProfiles & Catchments
Brentside Primary AcademyOfsted: Good
Modern primary academy boasting state-of-the-art classroom facilities, expansive playing fields, and extensive outdoor learning zones. High focus on creative arts, physical health, and emotional resilience.
- Headteacher: Caroline Cox
- Published Admission Number (PAN): 60 (2FE)
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): 78%
- Telephone: (020) 8578 9323
- Email: office@brentsideprimary.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.brentsideprimaryacademy.co.uk
Christ Church C of E Primary SchoolOfsted: Good
A welcoming Church of England primary situated right in central Ealing near Christ Church. Offers both foundation (church attendance) places and open community places. Known for warm Christian values and strong literacy standards.
- Headteacher: Elena Hough
- Published Admission Number (PAN): 60 (2FE)
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): 82%
- Telephone: (020) 8567 0791
- Email: admin@christchurch.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.christchurchschool-ealing.org.uk
Drayton Green Primary SchoolOfsted: Good
A nurturing 1-form entry community primary school where every child is known individually. Outstanding pastoral care and tailored learning support for children of all backgrounds.
- Headteacher: Sarah Peters
- Published Admission Number (PAN): 30 (1FE)
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): 75%
- Telephone: (020) 8567 2304
- Email: admin@draytongreen.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.draytongreen.ealing.sch.uk
Fielding Primary SchoolOfsted: Outstanding
Fielding is one of Ealing's largest and most sought-after community primary schools. Expanded to a 4-form entry school (PAN 120) with extensive green fields, dedicated Forest School, kitchen gardens, and exceptional wrap-around childcare. Under executive leadership, it delivers stellar academic progress while championing Values-based education and pupil well-being.
- Headteacher: Peter Dunmall
- Published Admission Number (PAN): 120 (4FE)
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): 84%
- Telephone: (020) 8567 9524
- Email: admin@fielding.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.fieldingprimary.com
Grange Primary SchoolOfsted: Good
Historic community primary near Ealing Common. Features a rich multicultural curriculum, active parent associations, and dedicated digital suites.
- Headteacher: Rebecca Higgins
- Published Admission Number (PAN): 60 (2FE)
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): 76%
- Telephone: (020) 8567 1432
- Email: admin@grange.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.grange.ealing.sch.uk
Hobbayne Primary SchoolOfsted: Good
Three-form entry primary named after the historic William Hobbayne educational charity. Generous grounds with specialized music suites, science facilities, and broad extracurricular clubs.
- Headteacher: Simon Prebble
- Published Admission Number (PAN): 90 (3FE)
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): 79%
- Telephone: (020) 8567 6271
- Email: office@hobbayne.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.hobbayneschool.co.uk
Little Ealing Primary SchoolOfsted: Good
A bustling three-form entry primary situated between South Ealing and Northfields tube stations. Celebrated for high pupil happiness, excellent sports facilities, creative arts festivals, and dynamic digital learning tools.
- Headteacher: Caroline Hodges
- Published Admission Number (PAN): 90 (3FE)
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): 81%
- Telephone: (020) 8567 2135
- Email: office@littleealing.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.littleealing.com
Mayfield Primary SchoolOfsted: Good
Spacious community primary on High Lane in Hanwell with extensive sports pitches and friendly, supportive community atmosphere.
- Headteacher: Belinda Ewart
- Published Admission Number (PAN): 60 (2FE)
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): 74%
- Telephone: (020) 8575 9075
- Email: admin@mayfield.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.mayfield.ealing.sch.uk
Montpelier Primary SchoolOfsted: Outstanding
Situated in the affluent Montpelier area north of Ealing Broadway, Montpelier Primary has consistently ranked near the summit of London primary league tables. Highly regarded for academic rigor, musical performances, and strong parent community involvement.
- Headteacher: Amrit Dokal
- Published Admission Number (PAN): 90 (3FE)
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): 89%
- Telephone: (020) 8997 3775
- Email: admin@montpelier.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.montpelier.ealing.sch.uk
Mount Carmel Catholic Primary SchoolOfsted: Outstanding
Outstanding Roman Catholic primary serving the parish of St Peter & Paul and surrounding Catholic communities. Fosters high educational standards, rich spiritual development, and musical excellence.
- Headteacher: Clare Walsh
- Published Admission Number (PAN): 60 (2FE)
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): 87%
- Telephone: (020) 8567 4646
- Email: office@mountcarmel.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.mountcarmel.ealing.sch.uk
North Ealing Primary SchoolOfsted: Outstanding
Located in the heart of Pitshanger Village, North Ealing Primary combines village charm with rigorous academic achievement. Blessed with proximity to Pitshanger Park and sports clubs, it boasts outstanding Key Stage 2 scores.
- Headteacher: Sally Flowers
- Published Admission Number (PAN): 90 (3FE)
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): 88%
- Telephone: (020) 8997 2653
- Email: admin@northealing.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.northealingprimary.org
Oaklands Primary SchoolOfsted: Outstanding
An Outstanding community school located in a quiet residential quarter of Hanwell. Known for inclusive practice, impressive sporting achievements, and beautiful, spacious outdoor grounds.
- Headteacher: Eleanor Wright
- Published Admission Number (PAN): 60 (2FE)
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): 83%
- Telephone: (020) 8567 2739
- Email: admin@oaklands.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.oaklandsprimaryschool.co.uk
St Gregory's Catholic Primary SchoolOfsted: Outstanding
Renowned Catholic primary school in Montpelier, consistently awarded Outstanding status. Outstanding progress and attainment in Key Stage 2 SATs with strong transition to Catholic secondaries (Gunnersbury, Gumley, Cardinal Wiseman).
- Headteacher: Rachel Mullan
- Published Admission Number (PAN): 60 (2FE)
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): 86%
- Telephone: (020) 8997 7550
- Email: admin@st-gregorys.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.st-gregorys.ealing.sch.uk
St John's Primary SchoolOfsted: Good
Warm, inclusive school situated close to West Ealing station. Celebrated for rich creative arts, digital storytelling, and dedicated support for children with EAL.
- Headteacher: Marilyn Borlase
- Published Admission Number (PAN): 60 (2FE)
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): 72%
- Telephone: (020) 8567 6252
- Email: admin@st-johns.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.st-johns.ealing.sch.uk
St Mark's Primary SchoolOfsted: Good
Established community primary in the heart of old Hanwell near the Grand Union Canal. Highly praised for its inclusive environment, rich reading culture, and dynamic music tuition.
- Headteacher: Sophie Liassides
- Published Admission Number (PAN): 60 (2FE)
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): 77%
- Telephone: (020) 8567 6292
- Email: admin@st-marks.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.st-marks.ealing.sch.uk
Castlebar School (Special Primary)Ofsted: Outstanding
Castlebar is an Outstanding special primary school for children with moderate, severe, and profound learning difficulties. Features a hydrotherapy pool, soft play environments, and extensive multi-disciplinary NHS support on-site.
- Headteacher: Paul Adair
- Published Admission Number (PAN): EHCP Placements
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): Bespoke
- Telephone: (020) 8998 3135
- Email: admin@castlebar.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.castlebar.ealing.sch.uk
Springhallow School (Autism Specialist)Ofsted: Outstanding
Springhallow is an Outstanding specialist community school catering exclusively for pupils with autism spectrum disorders and associated speech, language, and communication needs. Operates custom sensory rooms, speech therapy integration, and small class cohorts with high adult-to-pupil ratios.
- Headteacher: Mary Simpson
- Published Admission Number (PAN): EHCP Placements
- Key Stage 2 Benchmark (Reading/Writing/Maths): Bespoke
- Telephone: (020) 8998 2702
- Email: admin@springhallow.ealing.sch.uk
- Website: https://www.springhallow.ealing.sch.uk
State Primary Admissions & Catchment RulesStatutory Criteria
Statutory Oversubscription Criteria
- Looked After and Previously Looked After Children: Children in public care or adopted from care.
- Siblings: Children with an older brother or sister attending the school at the time of admission.
- Exceptional Medical or Social Need: Supported by written evidence from a consultant or senior social worker.
- Straight-Line Distance: Measured from the child's home address to the school's designated main entrance.