EalingToday State Primary Schools Guide

Fielding is one of Ealing's largest and most sought-after community primary schools. Expanded to a 4-form entry school (PAN 120) with extensive green fields, dedicated Forest School, kitchen gardens, and exceptional wrap-around childcare. Under executive leadership, it delivers stellar academic progress while championing Values-based education and pupil well-being.

Catchment / Admissions Insight: Very high local demand from Northfields families. Straight-line distance cut-offs generally fall within 0.3 to 0.5 miles from the school gates.