The PCA champions the distinctive character of Pitshanger village, Pitshanger Park, and the bustling local shopping parade. It coordinates major community festivals including Party in the Park and Light Up the Lane, maintains close links with the Safer Neighbourhood team, and distributes a quarterly journal to over 4,000 homes.

Party in the Park Pitshanger Park Local High Street Safer Neighbourhoods

Meetings: Regular committee meetings; open community assemblies during annual festivals.