Neighbourhood & Street Associations
Hyper-local volunteer bodies representing specific streets, estates, and garden suburbs.
Pitshanger Community Association (PCA)
The PCA champions the distinctive character of Pitshanger village, Pitshanger Park, and the bustling local shopping parade. It coordinates major community festivals including Party in the Park and Light Up the Lane, maintains close links with the Safer Neighbourhood team, and distributes a quarterly journal to over 4,000 homes.
Brentham Heritage Society
Brentham Garden Suburb is a nationally celebrated co-partnership estate of 560 homes founded in 1901 under Arts & Crafts architectural principles. The Brentham Heritage Society works with residents and the council to protect its conservation status, publishes historical monographs, and celebrates the annual Brentham May Day festival.
West Ealing Neighbours (WEN)
An active grassroots residents' organization dedicated to revitalising West Ealing Broadway and surrounding residential streets. WEN campaigns on shopping centre regeneration, manages the monthly community produce market, coordinates litter cleanups, and presses for effective fly-tipping enforcement.
Creffield Area Residents' Association (CARA)
CARA represents householders residing across the residential streets between Ealing Common Station and Twyford Avenue. The association monitors local planning developments, promotes street tree protection, and liaises with ward councillors on traffic safety.
Walpole Residents' Association
One of the longest-established resident representative associations in Ealing. Walpole Residents' Association advocates for residential quality of life around Walpole Park, Lammas Park, and South Ealing, representing residents on the Ealing Centre Partnership on planning, licensing, and town centre masterplans.
Hanger Hill (East) Residents' Association (HHERA)
HHERA protects the architectural integrity and residential amenity of the 1930s Haymills Estate conservation area. The committee enforces estate covenants on external building modifications, highway verges, and anti-social parking.
Five Roads Forum
Created as one of the UK's first pilot HomeZone schemes, Five Roads Forum fosters a pedestrian-friendly, safe environment across five residential streets in West Ealing. The forum organises communal street gardening, street play sessions, and social history projects.
Ridley Avenue Residents' Association (RARA)
RARA unites neighbours on Ridley Avenue, combining an active residents' association with an accredited Neighbourhood Watch scheme. Focuses on street safety, communal vigilance, and liaising with the local police Safer Neighbourhood team.
Central Ealing Neighbours (CEN)
The statutory Neighbourhood Planning Forum designated under the Localism Act for Central Ealing. CEN authored the statutory Central Ealing Neighbourhood Plan, giving residents direct legal weight in planning policies, town centre conservation, and public realm improvements.
Friends of Walpole Park
A dedicated volunteer group supporting the preservation, heritage planting, and ecology of Walpole Park, the historic grounds of Sir John Soane's Pitzhanger Manor. The Friends run volunteering gardening sessions, tree planting, and ecological surveys.
Hanwell Community Forum
The representative umbrella forum for residents, traders, and community organisations in Hanwell. Champions local civic amenities including the Brent Valley, Hanwell Clock Tower, Hanwell Community Centre, and Hanwell Carnival (London's oldest annual carnival).
Borough Civic & Heritage Bodies
Societies dedicated to architectural quality, conservation areas, and borough-wide planning oversight.
Ealing Civic Society
Established in 1967, Ealing Civic Society works to preserve and enhance the quality of the built environment and open spaces across the borough. It reviews hundreds of planning applications annually, awards Green Plaques to historic local buildings, and campaigns for sustainable town planning.
Residents' associations in the London Borough of Ealing play a recognized statutory role in community planning and environmental protection:
- Planning Consultations: Reviewing and submitting formal objections or commentary on local planning applications, building extensions, and conservation area changes.
- Traffic Calming & Parking: Working with council highways officers on Controlled Parking Zones (CPZs), speed reductions, and street safety schemes.
- Community Cohesion: Organising street parties, plant swaps, park maintenance days, and neighbourhood watch alerts with the Metropolitan Police.
- Representation: Securing collective meetings with ward councillors and council leaders to resolve chronic local issues.