Complete directory of hyper-local residents' associations, neighbourhood forums, and heritage societies across Ealing.

Associations Directory:
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Neighbourhood & Street Associations

Hyper-local volunteer bodies representing specific streets, estates, and garden suburbs.

Pitshanger Community Association (PCA)

Residents' Association
?? Pitshanger (W5)

The PCA champions the distinctive character of Pitshanger village, Pitshanger Park, and the bustling local shopping parade. It coordinates major community festivals including Party in the Park and Light Up the Lane, maintains close links with the Safer Neighbourhood team, and distributes a quarterly journal to over 4,000 homes.

Party in the ParkPitshanger ParkLocal High StreetSafer Neighbourhoods
Meetings: Regular committee meetings; open community assemblies during annual festivals.

Brentham Heritage Society

Residents' Association
?? Brentham Garden Suburb (W5)

Brentham Garden Suburb is a nationally celebrated co-partnership estate of 560 homes founded in 1901 under Arts & Crafts architectural principles. The Brentham Heritage Society works with residents and the council to protect its conservation status, publishes historical monographs, and celebrates the annual Brentham May Day festival.

Arts & Crafts HeritageConservation GuidelinesMay Day PageantArchives
Meetings: Annual General Meeting held at Brentham Club; regular heritage events.

West Ealing Neighbours (WEN)

Residents' Association
?? West Ealing (W13)

An active grassroots residents' organization dedicated to revitalising West Ealing Broadway and surrounding residential streets. WEN campaigns on shopping centre regeneration, manages the monthly community produce market, coordinates litter cleanups, and presses for effective fly-tipping enforcement.

Broadway RegenerationCommunity MarketStreet CleanlinessFly-tipping Action
Meetings: Monthly public meetings at local venues in West Ealing.
Visit Website ??? 07968 819016

Creffield Area Residents' Association (CARA)

Residents' Association
?? Ealing Common to Acton (North of Uxbridge Road)

CARA represents householders residing across the residential streets between Ealing Common Station and Twyford Avenue. The association monitors local planning developments, promotes street tree protection, and liaises with ward councillors on traffic safety.

Planning OversightStreet TreesTraffic CalmingEaling Common Amenity
Meetings: Annual General Meeting; periodic community bulletins.

Walpole Residents' Association

Residents' Association
?? Walpole Ward & South Ealing (W5)

One of the longest-established resident representative associations in Ealing. Walpole Residents' Association advocates for residential quality of life around Walpole Park, Lammas Park, and South Ealing, representing residents on the Ealing Centre Partnership on planning, licensing, and town centre masterplans.

Walpole & Lammas ParksPlanning & LicensingTown Centre PartnershipTraffic Schemes
Meetings: Annual meetings and regular member consultations.

Hanger Hill (East) Residents' Association (HHERA)

Residents' Association
?? Haymills Estate (East of Hanger Lane / North of Queens Drive)

HHERA protects the architectural integrity and residential amenity of the 1930s Haymills Estate conservation area. The committee enforces estate covenants on external building modifications, highway verges, and anti-social parking.

Haymills ConservationBuilding CovenantsTraffic & ParkingVerge Maintenance
Meetings: Annual General Meeting and seasonal resident newsletters.

Five Roads Forum

Residents' Association
?? Five Roads Area (West Ealing W13)

Created as one of the UK's first pilot HomeZone schemes, Five Roads Forum fosters a pedestrian-friendly, safe environment across five residential streets in West Ealing. The forum organises communal street gardening, street play sessions, and social history projects.

HomeZone LivingStreet PlayUrban GreeningNeighbourhood History
Meetings: Informal neighbourhood assemblies and street events.

Ridley Avenue Residents' Association (RARA)

Residents' Association
?? Ridley Avenue & Surrounds (W13)

RARA unites neighbours on Ridley Avenue, combining an active residents' association with an accredited Neighbourhood Watch scheme. Focuses on street safety, communal vigilance, and liaising with the local police Safer Neighbourhood team.

Neighbourhood WatchStreet SafetyResidential Cohesion
Meetings: Periodic street meetings and watch updates.

Central Ealing Neighbours (CEN)

Residents' Association
?? Central Ealing (W5)

The statutory Neighbourhood Planning Forum designated under the Localism Act for Central Ealing. CEN authored the statutory Central Ealing Neighbourhood Plan, giving residents direct legal weight in planning policies, town centre conservation, and public realm improvements.

Neighbourhood PlanStatutory PlanningTown Centre CharacterPublic Realm
Meetings: Annual General Meeting and quarterly executive committee meetings.

Friends of Walpole Park

Residents' Association
?? Walpole Park (Ealing W5)

A dedicated volunteer group supporting the preservation, heritage planting, and ecology of Walpole Park, the historic grounds of Sir John Soane's Pitzhanger Manor. The Friends run volunteering gardening sessions, tree planting, and ecological surveys.

Walpole ParkPitzhanger GroundsHeritage TreesWalled Kitchen Garden
Meetings: Regular volunteer work parties on Saturdays.

Hanwell Community Forum

Residents' Association
?? Hanwell (W7)

The representative umbrella forum for residents, traders, and community organisations in Hanwell. Champions local civic amenities including the Brent Valley, Hanwell Clock Tower, Hanwell Community Centre, and Hanwell Carnival (London's oldest annual carnival).

Hanwell CarnivalBrent River ParkCommunity CentreLocal Planning
Meetings: Open quarterly forum meetings at Hanwell Community Centre.

Borough Civic & Heritage Bodies

Societies dedicated to architectural quality, conservation areas, and borough-wide planning oversight.

Ealing Civic Society

Civic & Heritage
?? London Borough of Ealing

Established in 1967, Ealing Civic Society works to preserve and enhance the quality of the built environment and open spaces across the borough. It reviews hundreds of planning applications annually, awards Green Plaques to historic local buildings, and campaigns for sustainable town planning.

Built HeritagePlanning ScrutinyConservation AreasPlaque Awards
Meetings: Regular public lectures and Annual General Meeting at local venues.
The Role of Residents' Associations in Ealing

Residents' associations in the London Borough of Ealing play a recognized statutory role in community planning and environmental protection:

  • Planning Consultations: Reviewing and submitting formal objections or commentary on local planning applications, building extensions, and conservation area changes.
  • Traffic Calming & Parking: Working with council highways officers on Controlled Parking Zones (CPZs), speed reductions, and street safety schemes.
  • Community Cohesion: Organising street parties, plant swaps, park maintenance days, and neighbourhood watch alerts with the Metropolitan Police.
  • Representation: Securing collective meetings with ward councillors and council leaders to resolve chronic local issues.

EalingToday Community Portal

This comprehensive civic portal is compiled from published statutory records, local authority registers, and verified community contributions across the local area.

Errors, omissions, or updates to report?

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